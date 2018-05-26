CBSE 12th result 2018 out; 83.01% pass; Know steps to check CBSE result

result 2018 was released by Central Board of Secondary Saturday. Central Board of Secondary declared CBSE 12th result on May 26. Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry on Saturday tweeted, "Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: (On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient)." CBSE released the results on its official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.



83.01 per cent students passed CBSE 12th result 2018. Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step School Noida topped CBSE 12th.

"All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," Anil Swarup tweeted. Declaration of Result 2018, will not be delayed due to the re-examinations held on account of the infamous CBSE paper leaks. Nearly a month after the CBSE exam question papers were leaked, the re-test of the Class 12 Economics paper took place on April 25.

CBSE Board confirmed the date on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number," a senior Board Official said. There were also reports of the CBSE's Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying class 10 was just an "internal segment" of school Education system. The reports of the leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month. In Delhi, students held protests accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.





Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: (On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient) pic.twitter.com/po4Kx4lk43 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 26, 2018

According to Delhi Police, the class 12 economics paper was leaked on 23 March - three days before the scheduled date of the examination.

All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 25, 2018

CBSE will confirm the date of result a day in advance. Media reports suggest, 2018 will be declared on May 28.



5. STEPS TO CHECK AND CLASS 10 RESULT 2018:



— Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018

— Enter your admit card details and get your 2018 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2018

— Download your 2018 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS