CBSE declares dates for JEE (Main) 2018

The Central Board of Secondary has announced the dates of examination for (JEE) Main. The detail information has been released on their official website with a downloadable pdf file for all the students who are preparing for the (Mains) can finally mark their calendars with actual dates of Exams. It’s 8th April 2018. Every student must notice that they have to apply online in order to appear for the examination. The will be made available from 1/12/2017 till 1/1/2018. No forms will be available post the given dates. The forms should be filled and submitted only on (Main) official website viz www.jeemain.nic.in



Important Dates: Below is the list of all the important dates that every candidate must note down.





Important Events Dates Availability of Online Forms 1-12-2017 Last Date for Online Forms 1-1-2018 Availability of Admit Card From 2nd Week of March Onwards Offline Examination for Paper 1 & Paper 2 8-4-2018 Online Examination for Paper 1 only 15-4-2018 and 16-4-2018 Declaration of Result for Paper 1 30-4-2018 Declaration of Result for Paper 2 31-5-2018

The candidate born on or after October 1, 1993 are eligible to appear for the (Main). However there is a relaxation of 5 years for SC, ST and Pwd students.

It must be noted that the candidates who have passed Class 12 th or any equivalent qualifying examination in the year 2016 or 2017 and those who will be appearing for Class 12 th exam in 2018 are eligible to take (Main) 2018.

or equivalent qualifying examination. Number of attempts for (Main): The upper limit for number of attempts for (Main) is 3, so those who have already appeared for 3 times are not eligible to take (Main) 2018.

Papers (Appearing) Offline Examination Online Examination GEN/OBC SC/ST/PWD GEN/OBC SC/ST/PWD For Opted in India (Main) Paper 1

(Main) Paper 2 1000 (Boys)

500 (Girls) 500 (Boys)

500 (Girls) 500 (Boys)

250 (Girls) 250(Boys)

250 (Girls) Both (Main) Paper-1 (Main) Paper-2 (B.Arch./ B.Planning) 1800 (Boys) 900 (Girls) 900 (Boys) 900(Girls) 1300 (Boys) 650 (Girls) 650 (Boys) 650 (Girls) For Opted in Foreign Countries (Main) Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)or JEE(Main)Paper-2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) only 2500 (Boys) 1250 (Girls) 1250 (Boys) 1250 Girls) 2500 (Boys) 1250 (Girls) 1250 (Boys) 1250 (Girls) Both (Main) Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and (Main) Paper-2 (B.Arch./ B.Planning) 3800 (Boys) 1900 (Girls) 1900 (Boys) 1900 (Girls) 3800 (Boys) 1900 (Girls) 1900 (Boys) 1900 (Girls)

The time duration for each Paper 1 and Paper 2 is 3 hours. Paper 1 will have 90 questions for 3 subjects (30 questions for each subject) with a weightage of 4 marks per question. Paper 2 will have 82 questions for 3 subjects. 30 questions for Mathematics and 50 for Aptitude with weightage of 4 marks per question and 2 questions for Drawing Test with a weightage of 35 marks each question. Students must remember that there will be negative marking for all the wrong answers and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.(Payment can be done Online using Credit card or Debit card of any nationalised bank.)Source:This year there will be 2 modes of examination for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech): Offline (Pen and Paper based examination) mode and Online (Computer based examination) mode.And only Offline mode for Paper 2 (B.Arch/ B.Planning)Paper 1 consists of 3 subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be Objective type of questions in the examination. Paper 2 consists of Mathematics part 1, Aptitude part 2 and Drawing test part 2. Out of which only Mathematics and Aptitude will have Objective type questions and Drawing based questions for Drawing. It is advisable for all the students to note down the syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 from (Main) Official website only, do not follow any random site.(JEE) is an Engineering entrance examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary in order to shortlist and select candidates for admission in various engineering institutes like NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes across the country. There are two parts of this examination – (Main) and (Advanced) and only those who make it through both the exams are considered for admission in Engineering institutes.