CBSE JEE Main 2018 result: Vijayawada's Suraj Krishna secures AIR Rank 1

-
ALSO READJEE main 2018 online registration begins from December 1 CBSE declares dates for JEE (Main) 2018 JEE Main 2018 answers released: You can check them on jeemain.nic.in CBSE leak: 2 bankers nabbed; JEE Mains 2018 paper leak news fake; updates NEET, JEE to be held twice a year: How this will benefit students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 on its official website — jeemain.nic.in. The highly anticipated results comprise the score and rank of Paper-I. The results were announced at 6:00 pm on jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results for Paper II will be released tomorrow (May 1, 2018).
Now that the JEE Main Results 2018 are declared, the online applications for JEE Advanced would begin on May 2, 2018, on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The qualifying students for JEE Advanced 2018 would be required to fill the online application forms from May 2 to May 5, 2018. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2018 will start from May 2 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20. Online registration process of foreign students is open now. It will close on Monday (May 07). Around 1.04 million (10.43 lakh) candidates had registered for the examination.
The JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations are conducted for admission to IITs and NITs and other premier engineering institutions.
This year, the CBSE board is not giving any weight to class 12 board exam marks but will rank qualifying students on the basis of their JEE Main 2018 score. However, candidates have to show the class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 per cent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other CFTIs.
More than one million students appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline exam held on April 8 and more than 200,000 candidates took the online exam on April 15 and April 16.
On April 24, the CBSE board had released the answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018. JEE Main was earlier known as All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).
According to the experts, students found the difficulty level of Paper I as moderate to easy, the Physics section was comparatively complicated and the Mathematics examination was quite lengthy, reported the Indian Express.
CBSE JEE MAINS 2018 TOPPERS LIST
* Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secured All India (AIR) 1st rank in general category.
* The second rank was secured by KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh.
* As per reports, Parth Laturia from Maharashtra has secured third rank in JEE Main 2018.
Category-wise cut off and number of candidates declared eligible for appearing in JEE (Advanced 2018)
|Category
|No. of candidates
|Cut-off
|Common Rank list
|111275
|74
|OBC-NCL
|65313
|45
|SC
|34425
|29
|ST
|17256
|24
|PwD
|2755
|-35
|Total
|231024
CBSE JEE Main 2018 result
Follow these steps to check Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018 - jeemain.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE main 2018 Results’ link once activated.
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration or enrolment number, security pin and other compulsory details.
Step 4: Click on submit.
Step 5: The result with the score and rank will be displayed on your screen.
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
What next for CBSE JEE MAINs 2018 aspirants
* Students have received All India Rank, Score card of JEE main 2018.
* The All India Rank will decide the eligibility of the candidate for admission to various Institutes.
* For admission queries students must refer to website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or the concerned state government/institute after declaration of ranks of JEE main 2018.
* JEE Advanced 2018 registration will begin soon after the results are announced.
* The JEE main score card will notify the status of the candidate along with the candidature for JEE Advanced 2018. The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank.
* Central Seat Allocation Board will select candidates for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs through All India Rank, subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.
* In CSAB admission process, candidates will be able to exercise their options online for branches/ programmes and institutes at the appropriate time.
* JEE Advanced 2018 registration will begin on 2 May.
* Document verification of students will be done during JoSAA, CSAB seat allocation or admission process.
* A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years irrespective of whether or not he/she passed the qualifying examination.What students must know about CBSE JEE MAINs Result 2018
* There shall be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination.
* Since there is no weightage of class 12th marks in calculation of ranks in JEE (Main) - 2018, so, the roll number of class 12th is not verified this year by the CBSE, however, the candidates have to show the marksheet of class 12th (regular/improvement) with 75% marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other CFTIs.
About JEE Main:
Regarded as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is a national-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at prominent engineering colleges in India. Only the students selected in JEE Main are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced. The JEE-Main is for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and some other colleges designated as "centrally funded technical institutes" (CFTIs). The JEE-Advanced, which replaces IIT-JEE, is for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).