CBSE releases practical exam schedule for class 10, 12 board examination

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has reportedly shared the schedule for practical and internal assessment with the affiliated schools. The practical exams for and 10 for 2018 are scheduled to start from January 16, 2018. Last date if the exams is before February 25, 2018.



Recently, CBSE also released for class 10, 12 boards 2018 at cbse.nic.in



CBSE circular

The circular dispatched to all schools includes instructions to conduct practical examination. While the time period is designated by the board, the actual dates for the practical exam is decided by the individual schools.



According to the circular, the schools will have to upload the practical marks on the website by February 25, 2018.



The schools will have to submit the internal grades for the students in class 10 to the board. They will be uploading the internal marks for class 10 students on the official website between January 10, 2018 till February 20, 2018.



CBSE boards 2018

The date sheet for CBSE board examinations 2018, for both class 10 board exam and 12 board exam (theory papers), is expected to be released in January 2018. The tentative date for the release of date sheet is January 10, 2018. However, there is no official confirmation of the same as yet.



Reportedly, the answer sheets for the practical examinations of have been dispatched to the schools.



Board examination 2018

Usually, the exams begin in March and continue till the third week of April. But according to informed sources, would start a day or two ahead of the typical March 1 date due to Holi festival. It is likely that the exams will be concluded within a month in 2018 to provide more time to teachers to evaluate the answer sheets.



CBSE had announced that once again the board examination is mandatory for class 10 students and will be re-introduced in 2018 academic session. Class 10 students of CBSE schools would be writing the board examinations after a gap as continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system was introduced in 2009.



Students who had failed in class 10 board last year would also be required to write the revised class 10 board examinations in 2018.



Scheme of examination

CBSE board examination is divided into two parts: practical exam and theory papers. The practical exams for a few subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, accountancy, business studies, etc. are conducted at the schools, but by external examiners designated by CBSE. The theory papers are conducted as external examination for both class 10 and 12.





CBSE has notified the for class 10 subjects including mathematics, science, social science, English (communications) and English (language and literature). Interested students can check the scheme on the website. For class 12, the has been notified for subjects including accountancy, biology, business studies, chemistry, economics, English, Hindi, mathematics and physics.



According to the norm applicable for senior school certificate exam, candidates have to obtain 33% marks for theory subjects in order to qualify. For subjects with both theory and practical component, candidates have to obtain 33% marks in both the exams to qualify.



Sample papers

The board has also uploaded sample question papers for students to practice for the exam on the official website. Students can check the Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:



Log on to the official website www.cbse.nic.in Click on the Examinations tab on the main header on the homepage Select Examinations related materials from the dropdown Link for for both class 10 and 12 is listed on the new page that opens Select, download and save the appropriate scheme Take a printout for future reference

Reportedly, over 18,000 schools across the country are affiliated to the CBSE. As many as 1,098,891 candidates, which includes 638,865 boys and 460,026 girls, from 10,678 schools registered for the CBSE examinations this year.