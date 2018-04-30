CBSE to announce JEE Main Result 2018 today: Details of how to check

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE)will on Monday declare the results of the (JEE) Main 2018 on its official website — jeemain.nic.in. The highly anticipated results will comprise the score and rank of Paper-I. Tentatively, the results are expected to be announced at 11 am on jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

After the declaration of the JEE Main Results 2018, the online applications for JEE Advanced would begin on May 2, 2018, on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The qualifying students for would be required to fill the online application forms from May 2 to May 5, 2018. The registration process for will start from May 2 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the score shall include marks secured in Paper-I of JEE (Main) 2018 along with the status of those who qualify to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018. The rank shall comprise all India rank and all India category rank. Around 1.04 million (10.43 lakh) candidates had registered for the examination.

The JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations are conducted for admission to IITs and NITs and other premier engineering institutions.

This year, the board is not giving any weight to class 12 board exam marks but will rank qualifying students on the basis of their score. However, candidates have to show the class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 per cent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other CFTIs.

More than one million students appeared in the offline exam held on April 8 and more than 200,000 candidates took the online exam on April 15 and April 16, reported The Times of India.

On April 24, the board had released the answer keys for the (JEE) 2018. JEE Main was earlier known as All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).

According to the experts, students found the difficulty level of Paper I as moderate to easy, the Physics section was comparatively complicated and the Mathematics examination was quite lengthy, reported the Indian Express.

Follow these steps to check (JEE) Main results (after declaration) -

Step 1: Visit the official website of (Main) 2018 - jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘ Results’ link once activated.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration or enrolment number, security pin and other compulsory details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The result with the score and rank will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

About JEE Main:

Regarded as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests, the (JEE) is a national-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at prominent engineering colleges in India. Only the students selected in JEE Main are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced. The JEE-Main is for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and some other colleges designated as "centrally funded technical institutes" (CFTIs). The JEE-Advanced, which replaces IIT-JEE, is for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).