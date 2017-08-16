CEE announces first list for 5 year LLB program

(CEE), Kerala, declared the first list of allotment for admission to the integrated five-year LLB course. Students who had applied for the same earlier can go to the official website ( kerala.gov.in) and check the list. Check out the official announcement here. The allotment given to the candidates is based on their online registration which was done till 5 pm on August 8 (Tuesday). Students who have been awarded the allotment in the list announced must visit the college allotted to them and go ahead with admission process between 14 to 18 August. The Kerala has directed the principals of the allotted colleges to share the list of admitted students through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) on 18 August (Friday). The students who fail to take the admission to the colleges allotted to them on the aforementioned dates will lose their seat and will not be entitled to further allotments. The concerned students can download their allotment communication from the official website. They must download the same and print it out for future reference. The allotment includes the details such as candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. and the like.



Admission Fees:



Colleges Fees Government Law Colleges Annual Tuition Fee '1500/-

Private Self Financing Law College (Govt. Seats) Annual Tuition Fee ' 15,000/- + Refundable Deposit ' 50,000/-

Candidate’s Data Sheet.

Allotment memo issued by

SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in original.

Original Mark list and Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination.

Transfer Certificate and Conduct Certificate from the institution where the Candidate studied last.

Two copies of recent passport size photograph.

The applicant who is employed or trainee in Government/Quasi Government/Banks etc. shall, at the time of interview, produce a relieving order and a certificate of good conduct from the Head of the Institution where the candidate was employed.

Candidate who passed their qualifying examination from Universities/Boards outside the state shall produce an “Eligibility Certificate” from the concerned University in Kerala, to the effect that the qualifying examination has been recognised by the University.

The student who qualifies from other Universities should produce migration certificate at the time of admission.

Originals of all the uploaded documents/certificates (to prove nativity /reservation/fee concession).

Any other certificates/documents required to be furnished as per the prospectus/notifications/allotment memo.

The annual tuition fee, other fees and the deposits (if applicable) should be remitted in the allotted colleges at the time of admission. The relevant Government Order detailing the annual tuition fee, other fees and the deposits is available in the website for reference.Documents to be produced at the time of admission:Note that candidates who do not take admission within the specified dates shall lose their allotment as well as their further claims in the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates are advised not to give unnecessary options to courses/colleges where they do not wish to join, if allotted. All details related to the allotment process are available on the website www.cee-kerala.org