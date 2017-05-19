CEE announces KEAM 2017 results

Aspirants can check their results at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) announced the results for Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical (KEAM) 2017. CEE released the scores of engineering and pharmacy exam, and results of other streams will be published soon. The details will be available at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.



The two entrance examinations were held across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai (UAE) on April 24 and 25, 2017. Reportedly, about 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres.

Of the 90,806 students that appeared, 72,440 students have qualified in the engineering entrance examination. A total of 21,349 students has qualified under pharmacy stream out of the 24,996 students that appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination (Paper 1 of the engineering entrance examination).



The answer keys of the engineering entrance examination were published on April 25, 2017, and the last date to raise objections was May 2, 2017.



2017 results



A state level entrance test, exam is a gateway for providing admissions to professional degree courses in various fields like engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, fishery and architecture agriculture. Admission to MBBS/BDS and allied subjects will be done through NEET-UG 2017.



Aspirants can view their scores online at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. There is no other mode to check the The authority will not send any rank card or score card to any candidates through offline mode. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download results 2017:



Log on to the official websites, cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in

Log in using the registered Application number and password

Download and save the results displayed



Take a print out for future reference



The scores secured for engineering entrance examination have been prepared on the basis of the entrance examination conducted on April 24, 2017 (paper-I: physics and chemistry) and April 25, 2017 (paper-II: mathematics). Candidates who have not appeared for anyone or for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who have scored less than 10 (with exception of SC/ST candidates) in each paper have been disqualified (DQLFD) under engineering stream.

Candidates with a valid score in paper-I (physics and chemistry) of the engineering entrance examination will be included in the rank list for admission to B.Pharm and Pharm.D courses. The results of 1,218 candidates under engineering stream and 253 candidates under pharmacy stream have been withheld (WHELD) for various reasons.



2017 engineering rank list



Candidates who have qualified in the engineering entrance examination will have to submit the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (plus two or equivalent) for mathematics, physics and chemistry/computer science/biotechnology/biology in order to prepare the engineering rank list 2017. The facility for submission of marks online will be available from May 25, 2017, onwards in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.



The rank list will be prepared as per the 50:50 ratio; 50% weightage will be given to the scores obtained in the entrance examination and remaining 50% to the qualifying examination (physics, chemistry and mathematics put together).The list will be published in the third week of June 2017.



2017 counselling

CEE will soon organise 2017 counselling, and the announcement will be made shortly on the official websites. It is necessary for the candidates to appear the counseling round for seat allotment. Reportedly, the counseling will start in the month of June 2017. The counseling will be organized through online mode.





Trupti Ramball