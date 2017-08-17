CISF AC (EXE) Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 2017-18

The (UPSC) as will be taking the exam for Assistant Commandant Executive reserved for Recruitment Test (RT) on March 11, 2018 (Sunday). The exam is conducted in order to recruit Assistant Commandants (Executive) in (CISF). An aspiring candidate should have completed four years of regular service in the rank of Sub-Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD) including the period of basic training. The provides security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and ever heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities recently entrusted to the are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP Security, Disaster Management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti. Also, it provides protection against Fire hazards.



Important Dates:

Aspiring Candidates need to note down that process will start on December 6, 2016 (Wednesday) with the last date for the same on December 29, 2017 (Friday). The exam will be conducted on March 11, 2018 (Sunday). After one week of the exam, candidates will be able to access answer keys available at the official site of The date of would be declared between May and June.



General Exam Pattern: The exam patter for Preliminary exam includes Paper I and Paper II for a total of 500 marks whereas that of Main includes Paper I and Paper II for a total of 600 marks.



Subject (Prelims) Duration Marks Paper-1 General Ability and Intelligence & Professional Skill 2hrs. 30 mins. 150 Paper-2. Essay, Précis Writing and Comprehension

2 hrs. 100 Total 250

Applicants can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in. The Form link will be generated after the release of official notification from the Commission. One has to open it and carefully start filling the details.

The Form will have two sections. The Applicant will fill up the details in the first and in the second half, payment process. He or she must read the instructions carefully and make no mistakes while filling the form.

If the Applicant is already working in Government sector, either as permanent or as temporary employee, he or she needs to take permission from their senior. When approved, the Applicant can directly apply online.

No Applicants are required to send any hard copies of their form to the Commission as everything is done online. However, they must keep the printout of their form after its submission.

fee for General Category, OBC and Male candidates is Rs. 100. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PH) and Women are exempted from paying the fee. The fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore / State Bank of Patiala / State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/ Master Credit/ Debit Card.

For the Candidates residing in remote areas as specified, the fee through offline (Form-E) is Rs. 200. It should be paid through a single Central Recruitment Fee Stamp. These Candidates can apply by the offline mode and send the form to Controller of Examinations, Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 by Post/Speed Post only.

Candidates should have completed four years of regular service in the rank of Sub-Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD) including the period of basic training. Also the Applicant should be less than 35 years on August 1, 2018.NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ Certificate would be given preference at the time of interview. For more details visit the official notification when announced here Eligible Candidates are required to apply Online through Online Portal.The Admit card will be released on the website of the commission before the exam. Keep in mind the Commission will not send any hard copy of the Admit card at the address of the Applicant. The Applicant can download it by entering their Registration ID from the website and should product it at the centre of the exam, as it is mandatory. The Commission announces the final merit list of the Applicants based on their performance Prelims, Main exam and the Interview. The Applicants can check their result on the official website by providing their roll number and name written on their Admit card or on their e-admission ticket.For any enquiries about the exam, candidates can contact 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in for updates on the same.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.