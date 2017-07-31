CSBC invites application for 9900 vacancies in Bihar Police Department

Those willing to join the police force of Bihar state, there’s the opportunity. The (CSBC) has released the official notification about recruitment of 9900 constables in the Bihar police department. Applicants can check it out on the official site of The Bihar Police Recruitment Board Applications are now invited online in the prescribed form. Keep in mind the process of application submission will be through the online mode only. The prescribed forms are available on the website from July 31, 2017 to August 20, 2017. Check out the official notification here.



General Exam Pattern: Applicants applying for the Bihar Police constable will have to appear for Written Exam conduct by the Written Test qualified candidates will then be invited for Physical Standard Test (PST) and physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final selection list will be prepared and announced after medical examination. For exam syllabus click here.



Exam Eligibility Parameters: The Applicants should have passed Minimum High School Certificate / Secondary Certificate / Matriculate (10th) Examination from any Board recognized by the Central Board of Secondary / Bihar State Government. Age Limit for General Candidates is minimum 18 Years and maximum 23 Years. For OBC / EBC Candidates it is kept at minimum 18 Years and maximum 25 Years with SC / ST at minimum 18 Years and maximum 26 Years. And for SC / ST Female Candidates it is minimum 18 Years and maximum 28 Years



Important Dates:



Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 31/07/2017 Closure of registration of application 30/08/2017 Mode of application Online only Total Number of post 9900

Go to the official site of Central Selection of Board of Constable here bih.nic.in/

Visit the latest section and download the official notification carefully.

Now click on ‘Apply Online’

Follow the instructions and fill in the details.

After submitting the Form, the Applicant will be redirected to Payment options.

Rs. 112/- for SC/ST

Rs. 450/- for General/OBC

Candidates can apply online only from 31.07.2017 to 30.08.2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted.The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.Established in 2008, the (CSBC) is an organization working under Government of Bihar to recruit constables for police force in the state. The board headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director General level police officer conducts written as well as physical fitness examinations and announces the merit list according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.