GATE 2018: Important Dates And Examination Schedule

Accordinng to the official site of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati there has been an update on the schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2018. IITG has released the detailed schedule of GATE examination for all the 23 papers to be conducted in 8 different sessions of Zone 4 (Guwahati). All the eligible and interest candidates who have registered early this year during 1st September to 5th October 2017 can visit the official website www.iitg.ac.in to download the information brochure and note down the schedule.



GATE 2018: Important Dates: Every candidate must remember to download the admit card from the official website after 5th January 2018. Result of the examination will be out online on 17th March 2018. It is important for every candidate to remember the rules and regulations of GATE when they go for examination. Any breach in rules can result in cancellation of their examination. As this is an online examination they must do some mock test made available on the website.



Schedule of GATE Exam:





Examination Date and Day Time Paper(s) 3-02-2018 (Saturday) 09:00-12:00 hrs IST ME, EY, PE, XE, XL 3-02-2018 (Saturday) 14:00 -17:00 hrs IST ME, AE, MA, PI 4-02-2018 (Sunday) 09:00-12:00 hrs IST CS, MN 4-02-2018 (Sunday) 14:00 -17:00 hrs IST AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF 10-02-2018 (Saturday) 09:00-12:00 hrs IST EC 10-02-2018 (Saturday) 14:00 -17:00 hrs IST EE 11-02-2018 (Sunday) 09:00-12:00 hrs IST CE 11-02-2018 (Sunday) 14:00 -17:00 hrs IST CE

Source:(*IST: Indian Standard Time)(GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and 7 other IITs. The exam is conducted across 197 cities of India and 6 international cities namely Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.GATE scores are also accepted for admission in universities in Singapore and Germany. While filling the Application form candidates provide three choices for centres and they are allocated the centre accordingly. GATE examination is conducted online and consists of both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and questions which have numerical answers which are to be keyed in by candidates. The time duration for GATE is 3 hours; also GATE score remain valid for 3 years.It is an examination of the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. Qualifying in GATE is mandatory for those who are seeking (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.