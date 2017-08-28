GPAT 2018: Online Registration To Begin by October

or 2018 is a national level entrance examination that will be held in and around third week of January 2018. will start tentatively from second week of October 2017. is conducted by All India Council for Technical (AICTE) on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India for admission in to M. Pharma (Master’s degree of Pharmacy) courses. scores are used by over 250 colleges, many universities and institutions also use scores to provide scholarships to eligible candidates. Some top colleges that use scores for admission in their respective colleges are:



Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, New Delhi

Department of Pharmaceutics, IIT BHU, Varanasi

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara

National Institute of Pharmaceutical and Research, Mohali

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Online Form Availability October 2017 (Second Week) Last Date to Submit Form December 2017 (Fourth Week) Admit Card Availability January 2018 (Second Week) 2018 Examination January 2018 (Fourth Week) Results 2018 February 2018 (Second Week)

Candidates should have completed 4 year B. Pharma (Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy) from a recognised university or institute

Candidates appearing for their final exams are also eligible to apply

Candidates should be nationals of India

There is no upper age limit for aspiring candidates to appear for 2018

Candidates need to visit the official website of - aicte-gpat.in and register using a valid email ID and mobile number Candidates then need to login to the website and fill the forms by providing the required personal and educational details Candidates will provide 3 options as preferred examination centre. They will be provided any one of the three depending upon their preference and availability. Next candidates will upload scanned copies of their passport sized coloured photograph and signature Candidates then need to pay the fees either online through debit or credit card or net banking or offline through SBI e-challan. In 2017 fees was Rs. 1400 for general category candidates and Rs. 700 for female and reserved category candidates. Next candidates will download their admit cards online and finally check and download scorecards as and when they are available on the official website

is held online (Computer based) every year at around 60 centres all over India. The duration of examination is 3 hours (180 minutes). There are total of 125 multiple-choice questions each valued at 4 marks hence the total marks in is 500 marks. There is also negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer; negative marking is not applicable for questions that are not attempted. syllabus covers the following subjects Physical Chemistry, Physical Pharmacy, Organic Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Pathophysiology, Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics, Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics, Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Management, Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Dispensing & Hospital Pharmacy. Scores of are valid for one year and the candidates need to apply at various colleges and universities independently using their scores.Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amravati, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gulbarga, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Nellore, Noida, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthpuram, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal