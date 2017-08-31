Himachal Pradesh: Admit Card For TET 2017

The Admit Cards of Teacher Test (TET) are released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary (HPBOSE) today (August 30). The TET examination is to be conducted from September 3 to September 17. The Board, by taking the exam, aims to top up the seats for academic categories such as JBT (Junior Basic Training), Shastri, TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT (Arts), and Language Teacher. As per the official announcement, the application for HP-TET had begun on August 1 (Tuesday) and ended on August 20 (Sunday).



Exam pattern: Candidates will have to attempt a total of 150 objective type questions of one mark each and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. General category students are required to score sixty percent as minimum qualifying marks. Keep in mind that the qualifying candidates who receive the TET certificate that would be valid for an appointment for seven years from the day it is issued.



Steps to download Admit Card:



Visit the official website here.

Search for ‘TET 2017’ on the home page. Click on the same.

A new page will feature the Admit Card link

Click on the link and provide your details.

Your Admit Card would be shown. Download and print it out.

Date Timing Duration (hrs.) 3/9/2017 10.00 AM To 12.30 PM 2.3 3/9/2017 02.00 PM To 4.30 PM 2.3 9/9/2017 10.00 AM To 12.30 PM 2.3 9/9/2017 02.00 PM To 4.30 PM 2.3 10/9/2017 10.00 AM To 12.30 PM 2.3 10/9/2017 02.00 PM To 4.30 PM 2.3 17/09/2017 10.00 AM To 12.30 PM 2.3 17/09/2017 02.00 PM To 4.30 PM 2.3

For Junior Basic Training (JBT), an applicant must have done 10+2 and two year JBT certificate course.

For Shastri TET, an applicant must have minimum 50% marks from an institution/ University recognized by HP Government

For TGT (Non-medical), an applicant must be B.Sc. (NM) and Bachelor in (B.Ed.)

For Language Teacher TET an applicant must be B.A. (with Hindi as an elective subject) and D.El.Ed. / B.Ed.

For TGT (Arts) TET, an applicant must be B.A/ B.Com with min 50% marks and B.Ed,

For TGT Medical TET, an applicant must be B.Sc. (Medical) and B.Ed.

The scheduled date of examination, he/she should, inform the Board’s Office with record of submission of online application form. Somehow, if a candidate fails to be in possession of Admit Card before the commencement of examination, he/she should meet the Centre Superintendent at least one hour before the commencement of the examination at the centre with print out of the computer generated online last CONFIRMATION PAGE. The examination centre once allotted to the candidate shall not be changed. No request for change of examination centre shall be entertained at any stage. While every effort shall be made to allot a center of choice of the candidate, the H.P Board of School reserves the right to allot/change or cancel any examination centre at its discretion. Any inquiry pertaining to the Admit Card without print out of the computer generated CONFIRMATION PAGE and proof of payment of fees will not be entertained under any circumstances.Candidates should note it down that the JBT TET and Shashtri TET will be taken on September 3, 2017. Of these, the JBT TET will be conducted between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm whereas Shashtri TET will be conducted between 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. So far, the TGT (non-medical) TET is concerned; it will be conducted on September 9, 2017 between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with the Language Teacher TET the same day between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. The TGT (Arts) TET will be conducted on September 10, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and TGT (medical) TET on the same day from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.The Test includes 6 different papers.For more information, keep visiting the official site of the Board for more updates