How to prepare for SBI PO 2017 mains examination?

The exam is scheduled for June 4, 2017 and the call letters are available for download

With preliminary examination for State Bank of India (SBI)’s probationary officers (POs) concluded on May 7, 2017 and the mains scheduled for June 4, 2017, the journey towards a PO job has reached at a crucial mid-way juncture. As important as PO prelims were, they were but a qualifier - a screening test. The aim of the candidate would have been just to crack the cut-offs as the prelims scores will not be considered during the final section stage.



Candidates would need to score well in the main examination since the marks are calculated in the final selection, the merit list.



Preparation strategies



The candidates have a few more days to prepare for PO mains to bag one of 2313 coveted spots. Here is a list of seven pointers that candidates can adapt to create their strategies for the mains:



Review: The PO main examination pattern has not changed and is the same like the previous year. So there are more than enough samples to refer to. But nothing teaches you better than your mistakes. Hence, candidates need to analyse individual preliminary test scores. It will give them an idea on sections that need improvement. Familiarise: They have to be familiar with the structure, pattern, and the difficulty level of the exam. The sections to be attempted are placed in the following default order as set by the system - General awareness about economy/ banking > English language > Reasoning and computer aptitude > Data analysis and interpretation. Time allotted for each section is different and candidates need to time themselves. Practice: Ideally, candidates should practice mock tests to assess their performance as per exam pattern. Business Standard Learning has an exclusive 25 test packages of 155 questions each designed. Interested candidates can purchase the tests worth Rs. 1,250 for a special price Rs. 300. The tests will also give candidates an idea on how to attempt online exam, and about the exam interface. Specially designed by designed by experts to extensively cover the expected syllabus, the test are also created to help candidates keep abreast of the current affairs. With exams drawing near candidates have to practice questions from those sections everyday for at least two hours. Easy does it: Of the four sections in the objective test, reasoning and computer aptitude, and General awareness about economy/ banking are two easy to score papers. Candidates should start by preparing them first. Tough call: Reasoning section carries the maximum duration, i.e. 60 minutes. So it’s likely that the questions could be difficult, hence they require bit more practice that others. Get writing: Preparing for descriptive test could be tricky since in addition to getting a better grip on current affairs, the candidates also need to get better at typing. An hour long test for 50 marks contains letter writing and essay question. Candidates have to practice letter writing in a MS-Word document and get comfortable in typing. For essay writing practice, they can rewrite an article from newspapers and portals. Be prepared: Candidates should get their examination bag ready much in advance. They should ensure that the bag includes:

A photocopy of an ID proof along with the original

Print out of the call letter / admit card and with photograph pasted in the designated space

PO main exam 2017 call letters

Selection process

Scheme of the objective test

Section Questions Marks Time limit Reasoning and computer aptitude 45 60 60 minutes Data analysis and interpretation 35 60 45 minutes General awareness about economy/ banking 40 40 35 minutes English language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours

Scheme of the descriptive test

Section Questions Marks Time limit Letter writing and essay writing 2 50 30 minutes

PO main exam – previous cutoffs

Cutoff scores – PO mains 2016 Subject Total marks Category Gen OBC SC ST VH/VI OH HI Reasoning 60 9 6 6 6 6 6 6 Data analysis and interpretation 60 9 6 6 6 6 6 6 General / economy / banking awareness/ computer knowledge 40 13 10 10 10 10 10 10 English language 40 6 4 4 4 4 4 4 Total (objective test) 200 70 60 60 60 60 60 60 Descriptive test 50 20 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 Objective + descriptive test 250 90 87.25 78 78.75 79.5 82.75 79.3

Cutoff scores – PO mains 2015 Subject Total marks Category Gen OBC SC ST VH/VI OH HI Reasoning 50 12.25 10 10 7.5 7.5 7.5 - Data analysis and interpretation 50 12.25 10 10 7.5 7.5 7.5 - General / economy / banking awareness/ computer knowledge 50 21.25 18.5 18.5 18.5 18.5 18.5 - English language 50 12.25 10 10 7.5 7.5 7.5 - Total (objective test) 200 80 70 70 60 60 60 - Descriptive test 50 20 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 - Objective + descriptive test 250 124.25 110.8 89 79 95 89.75 -

GD and interview

Final cutoffs

Trupti Ramball

The hall tickets / call letters will be available for download from May 22, 2017 onwards. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to the PO hall tickets 2017:1. Log on to the official website of bank – www. co.in2. Click on the Careers tab on the top right corner of the homepage3. Click on ticker PO - Main Examination on 04-06-2017: Call Letter Available scrolling in the Important Notice section, or4. Select Call Letters for the main exams from the Latest Announcement section under Recruitment of PO officer section5. Enter the registration number / roll number and password / date of birth on the page that opens6. Press Login to get the admit card7. Download and save the admit card8. Take a printout of the sameAfter taking a print out, candidates have to paste a passport size photograph in the appropriate box. They have to ensure that the photograph is the same as the one uploaded during the application process.PO main examination 2017 is an online test, usually conducted after 10-15 days of prelims results. The PO main examination divided into two parts:· Objective test for 200 marks· Descriptive test for 50 marksBoth papers would be held one after other on the same day itself. And marks of both tests will be taken up while calculating the final scores.The descriptive paper, of total 50 marks, has to be completed in total 30 minutes. This test will check letter writing and essay writing skills. The descriptive Test paper will be evaluated for only those students who will score qualifying marks in the objective tests.Although the final aim of any candidate appearing for the mains would be to score better, it is important to understand the selection process and cutoff marks. To be eligible for group discussion and personal interview, candidate needs to score certain minimum marks in each section and the total of main exam. There are cutoffs for each section and on the total marks of objective test. Here are the cutoff marks of the last shortlisted candidate in 2016 and 2015 mains respectively:In the phase-III of PO recruitment, the candidates are scored out of total 50 marks. There are cutoffs in this stage as well.After completing all three, the final cutoffs are computed. Marks secured in main exam (250 marks) are converted to 75. GD and interview marks (out of 50) are converted to 25. The final merit list is then prepared for a total of 100 marks, completed by appointment of candidates.