The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary (HP BOSE) 2018 Class 12 results were declared on Tuesday. The results were declared on the official website - hpbose.org. The overall pass percentage of HP BOSE 2018 Class 12 exam was 70.18%. In HP BOSE 2018 class 12 exams, girls put up a stellar performance in the arts and commerce streams while boys dominated the science stream's merit list.

HP BOSE's official site - hpbose.org - crashed few hours after results were declared.

Here's what you must know about HP BOSE 2018 class 12 exams:

* 98,281 students appeared for the examinations, of which 68,261 passed.

* 15,775 candidates got a compartment.

* Pass percentage of HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2018 has declined by 2.71% as compared to last year’s 72.89%.

* Candidates who want their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked may apply by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively till May 8.

* HPBOSE Class 12 examinations 2018 were conducted between March 6 and 29.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2018: Toppers list



HPBOSE Class 12 Science category:

Sahil Kattna of the Government School, Bagwara (Hamirpur district), and Vikrant Rewal of Vardhman Mahavir Public School, Pungh Sundernagar (Mandi district), jointly topped the science stream by scoring 98%, followed by Samridhi Sehgal of the Blue Star Public School at Hamirpur and Pranjal Rana of the Government School at Dhameta (Kangra district), who jointly bagged the second position by scoring 97.8% marks.

Toppers in Medical

1) Pranjal Rana (Male) from Dhameta Govt Sr Sec School (Kangra) topped with 489 marks out of 500

2) Sneha Thakur (Female) from Mohal Ambition Classes Sr Sec School (Kullu) topped amongst girls with 487 marks out of 500

Of the 40 students who figured in the top ten list, 21 are boys and 19 girls.

Toppers in Non-medical:

1) Sahil Kattna (Male) from Bagwara Govt Sr Sec School (Hamirpur) topped with 490 marks out of 500

2) Vikrant Rewal (Male) from Ungh Ngh Sundernagar Vardhman Mahavir Public Sr. Sec School (Mandi) also got 490 out of 500

Of the 40 students who figured in the top ten list, 21 are boys and 19 girls.

Toppers in Arts'

In the arts stream, Akshma Thakur of MSC School, Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur, grabbed the top spot with 95.8% marks, followed by Garima Mahajan of Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Chamba, with 95.4% marks. Kewal (94.6%) of Government School, Chaned, Chamba, bagged the third position while Diksha Thakur of the Government Girls’ School Portmore, Shimla; Rupali Thakur of Bharat Bharati Public School, Kullu; and Dimple Soni of Government Girls’ School, Kullu; tied for the fourth position with 93.8% marks.

1) Akshma Thakur (Female) from Sujanpur Tihra Msc Sr Sec School (Hamirpur) topped in Arts with 479 marks out of 500

2) Garima Mahajan (Female) from Chamba Maharishi Daya Nand Adarsh Uch Vidyalaya (Chamba) got 477 marks out of 500

Of the 17 candidates in the merit list, 14 are girls and only three boys.

Toppers in Commerce

Saijal Arora of the Government School, Sarahan (Sirmour district) topped the commerce stream by scoring 96.6% marks, followed by Prachi Chauhan of the Career Academy Public School, Nahan, Sirmour, at the second position with 96.2% marks.

1) Inder Kumar (Male) from Sarahan Govt Sr Sec School (Sirmour) topped in Commerce with 483 marks out of 500

2) Prachi Chauhan (Female) from Nahan Career Academy Sr Sec School (Sirmour) bagged 481 marks out of 500

Among the 23 candidates in the toppers’ list, 14 are girls and nine boys.





About HPBOSE

Board of School Education, Himachal Pradesh was established in 1969. Later in January 1983, its headquarter was shifted to Dharamshala. Earlier it was situated in Shimla. At present, more than 8,000 government and private schools are affiliated to this board. This board is aimed at providing good quality to students. HP Board conducts 10th and 12th class board exams at approximately 1650 examination centres. Apart from the organising board exams and result declaration, it prescribes syllabus, textbooks and courses of instructions. The board works under the state government that is Government of Himachal Pradesh.