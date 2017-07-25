IBPS 2017 announces online registration for RRB common recruitment

The (IBPS) has announced the 2017 RRB exam notification for common recruitment process The (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The is set to conduct the exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies.



Important Dates:





Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 24/07/2017 Closure of registration of application 14/08/2017 Closure for editing application details 14/08/2017 Last date for printing your application 29/08/2017 Online Fee Payment 24/07/2017 to 14/08/2017

Go to the IBPS’s authorised website www. in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs”

Then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs-OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. Note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature (Annexure III).

Fill in the online application. Prior to submission of the online application, use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection. The option once exercised will be irrevocable.

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Rs. 600/- for all others 8 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 600/- for all others

The RRBs exams will be conducted by the for Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Office Assistants in the months of September, October and December. The official Notification is yet to be out. However, a notification circulated on social media with exam dates has been marked as fake. The authorities at are in the process to announcing the official notification. About 56 RRBs in the country offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants. The candidates who apply for the selection will have to go through the rules and regulations put forth by the The examination centres and the address of the venue will be announced by theAny eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the listed as an officer or an Office assistant, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CWE for RRBs-VI). For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) the examination will be held online in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.Candidates can apply online only from 24.07.2017 to 14.08.2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted.Application Fee (Online payment from 24.07.2017 to 14.08.2017 both dates inclusive) Officer (Scale I, II & III) is as follow:The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority. Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates in the single examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority.Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.