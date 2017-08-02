IBPS 2017: Cut-off Score For RRB Common Recruitment Exam

The (IBPS) has announced the 2017 RRB exam notification for common recruitment process The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The is set to conduct the exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies.



Important Dates:



Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 24/07/2017 Closure of registration of application 14/08/2017 Closure for editing application details 14/08/2017 Last date for printing your application 29/08/2017 Online Fee Payment 24/07/2017 to 14/08/2017

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) : Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

For Officers Scale I: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

For Officers Scale II and III: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview. Mere passing in individual tests may not be sufficient as candidates should also score sufficiently high on Total score in order of merit to be called for interviews / provisional allotment. Decision of in short-listing and calling numbers of candidates for Common Interview / provisional allotment shall be Final. (Source: IBPS)

The RRBs exams will be conducted by the for Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Office Assistants in the months of September, October and December. The official Notification is yet to be out. However, a notification circulated on social media with exam dates has been marked as fake. The authorities at are in the process to announcing the official notification. About 56 RRBs in the country offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants. The candidates who apply for the selection will have to go through the rules and regulations put forth by the The examination centres and the address of the venue will be announced by theAny eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed as an officer or an Office assistant, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CWE for RRBs-VI). For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) the examination will be held online in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority. Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates in the single examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority.Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.