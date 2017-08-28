IBPS 2017: Download Call Letter For Analyst Programmer & IT Administrator B

Call Letter for Selection Process of recruiting Analyst Programmer (Linux) / Analyst Programmer (Windows) / IT Administrator has been made available on the official website of (IBPS). Candidates must keep in mind that the last date for downloading the Call Letter is August 29, 2017 (Tuesday).

Throughout the year there keep arising various vacancies in banking sector. These vacancies vary from internship to senior most post. And the takes leadership in inviting, testing (through exams) and selecting the candidates suitable for the vacancies. The process of selection includes Writing/Group Exercises/Computer Programming Test/ Interview, etc.



Important Dates:



Commencement of Call letter Download 11 - 08 - 2017 Closure of Call letter Download 29 - 08 - 2017

Follow the link from organisation website to download call letter.

Candidate should ensure that the DATE OF BIRTH is same as he had entered at the time of registration. Candidate can refer the APPLICATION PRINT for the DATE OF BIRTH entered by him. The date of Birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.

Post Grade CTC per annum

(approx) (Rs.) Analyst-Programmer(Linux) C 6,38,000/- Analyst-Programmer(Windows) D 6,44,000/- IT Administrator C 6,38,000/-

Minimum age for the posts of Analyst Programmer-Linux, and Analyst Programmer-Windows & IT-Administrator is 21 years and maximum is 33 years whereas minimum age for the post of Research Associate is 21 and maximum 30.

For Analyst Programmer (Linux): Graduation degree is essential. Diploma/Certification from recognized professional bodies is essential for computer courses like C language or ASP.NET or Linux programming language with minimum 3 years of work experience.

For Analyst Programmer (Windows): B.E./B.Tech/MCA with specialization in Computer Science with minimum of 3 years of work experience.

For IT Administrator: Graduation degree, preferably in pure science, Diploma/Certification from recognized professional bodies is essential for System Administration in UNIX/ LINUX/ Windows/ Computer Networking with minimum 3 years of experience.

The pay scales/bands offered by the Institute to Analyst Programmer (Linux), Analyst Programmer (Windows), IT Administrator & Research Associate will be as under:Also, the employees will be entitled to other benefits such as Contributory PF, Gratuity, LTC, domiciliary Medical Reimbursement and Insurance for hospitalization, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc.The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.