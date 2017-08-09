IBPS 2017: Last Date For RRB Exam Application is August 14.

If you have not yet filled out online for the RRB exam to be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), make sure you fill it as soon as possible as the late date for the closure of online registration of is August 14 (Monday). It will be closed after that and you won’t be able to fill in the details. The had announced the notification for common recruitment process this year. The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The is set to conduct the RRB recruitment exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies.



The RRBs exams will be conducted by the for Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Office Assistants in the months of September, October and December. The official Notification is has been out. About 56 RRBs in the country offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants. The candidates who apply for the will have to go through the rules and regulations put forth by the The examination centres and the address of the venue will be announced by the



Note down These Important Dates:



Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 24/07/2017 Closure of registration of application 14/08/2017 Closure for editing details 14/08/2017 Last date for printing your application 29/08/2017 Online Fee Payment 24/07/2017 to 14/08/2017

Go to the IBPS’s authorised website www. in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs”

Then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs-OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Form.

Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their by entering their basic information in the online form. Note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature (Annexure III).

Fill in the online Prior to submission of the online application, use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online form and modify the same if required.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on The option once exercised will be irrevocable.

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Rs. 600/- for all others 8 Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 600/- for all others

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed as an officer or an Office assistant, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CWE for RRBs-VI). For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) the examination will be held online in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.Candidates can apply online only from 24.07.2017 to 14.08.2017 and no other mode of will be accepted.Fee (Online payment from 24.07.2017 to 14.08.2017 both dates inclusive) Officer (Scale I, II & III) is as follow:The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority. Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates in the single examination will subsequently be called for a Common to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority.Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.