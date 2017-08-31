IBPS CRP RRB 2017: Call Letter (Admit Card) For Office Assistants (Multipur

-
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Admit Cards (Call Letters) of CRP RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2017 for recruitment in participating regional rural banks (RRBs) on the official website (ibps.in). The IBPS had announced the 2017 RRB exam notification for common recruitment process this year. The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The IBPS is set to conduct the RRB recruitment exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies.
How to download the Call Letter:
- Follow the link from organisation website to download call letter. (Direct link here)
- At login page, enter the Registration No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. (Registration no. & password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.)
- Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on login
- Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and print it out for future use.
|Commencement of Call letter Download
|29 - 08 - 2017
|Closure of Call letter Download
|24 - 09 - 2017
Important Instructions:
- Please note carefully your Roll Number, Date of Exam., Reporting Time and Venue for the examination given in the call letter. Please also note that this call letter does not constitute an offer of employment by any RRB.
- Candidates should be present at the examination hall before the time given in the call letter. Those arriving late will not be permitted to enter the Examination Hall. No query in this connection shall be entertained.
- Candidates are required to bring this call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy to the venue for the examination. They must write your Roll No. & Registration No. on the photocopy of photo identity proof. It is to be noted that no candidate will be permitted to appear for the examination if they do not bring the call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.
|Exam
|Type
|Dates
|Officer Scale I
|Prelims Exam
|09/09/2017, 10/09/2017 & 16/09/2017
|Office Assistants
|Prelims Exam
|17/09/2017, 23/09/2017 & 24/09/2017
|Officers Scale II & III
|Single Exam
|5/11/2017
|Officer Scale I
|Main Exam
|Officer Scale I : 05/11/2017
|Office Assistants
|Main Exam
|Office Assistants : 12/11/2017
Selection and Interview: Candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
Allotment of an RRB: Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.