IBPS RRB 2017: Call Letter (Admit Card) For Officers (Scale I) Announced

The (IBPS) has released the Admit Cards (Call Letters) of officers Scale I preliminary examination 2017 for recruitment in participating (RRBs) on the official website ( in). The had announced the 2017 exam notification for common recruitment process this year. The (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The is set to conduct the recruitment exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies. The online prelims examination for officer scale I will be held on September 9 (Saturday), September 10 (Sunday) and September 16 (Saturday). About 56 RRBs in the country offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants. The candidates who apply for the will have to go through the rules and regulations put forth by the



Important Dates:



Commencement of Call letter Download 28 - 08 - 2017 Closure of Call letter Download 16 - 09 - 2017

Follow the link from organisation website to download call letter. (Direct link here)

At login page, enter the Registration No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. (Registration no. & password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.)

Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on login

Admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and print it out for future use.

Please note carefully your Roll Number, Date of Exam., Reporting Time and Venue for the examination given in the call letter. Please also note that this call letter does not constitute an offer of employment by any

Candidates should be present at the examination hall before the time given in the call letter. Those arriving late will not be permitted to enter the Examination Hall. No query in this connection shall be entertained.

Candidates are required to bring this call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy to the venue for the examination. They must write your Roll No. & Registration No. on the photocopy of photo identity proof. It is to be noted that no candidate will be permitted to appear for the examination if they do not bring the call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common to be coordinated by the Nodal with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority. Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates in the single examination will subsequently be called for a Common to be coordinated by the Nodal with the help of NABARD and in consultation with appropriate authority.Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.