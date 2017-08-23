IBPS RRB 2017: Training Call Letter Now Available

-
The Pre-Examination Training Call Letter for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VI) for Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is now available for download at the official site of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The last date for the closure of online registration of application was August 14 (Monday). It has been closed now. The IBPS had announced the 2017 RRB exam notification for common recruitment process this year. The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) are banking organizations that work at local or regional levels directed by Government of India in different states of India. The RRBs aim to serve the rural communities with basic banking and financial services. The IBPS is set to conduct the RRB recruitment exam online for which it made an important announcement for over 10,000 vacancies.
The RRBs exams are set to be conducted by the IBPS for Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Office Assistants in the months of September, October and December. The official Notification is has been out. About 56 RRBs in the country offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants. The candidates who apply for the selection will have to go through the rules and regulations put forth by the IBPS. The examination centres and the address of the venue will be announced by the IBPS.
Dates for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (RRBs- CWE-VI) for Recruitment of Group 'A'-Officers (Scale-I)-Pre-Examination: (Direct link here)
|Commencement of Call letter Download
|21 - 08 - 2017
|Closure of Call letter Download
|03 - 09 - 2017
Dates for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (RRBs- CWE-VI) for Recruitment of Group 'B'-Office Assistants (Multipurpose)-Pre-Examination Training Call Letter (Direct link here)
|Commencement of Call letter Download
|21 - 08 - 2017
|Closure of Call letter Download
|09 - 09 - 2017
Note: We are yet to receive the link for Recruitment of Group 'A'-Officers (Scale-I)
How to download the Call Letter:
- Follow the link from organisation website to download call letter.
- At login page, enter the Registration No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. (Registration no. & password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.)
- Candidate should ensure that the DATE OF BIRTH is same as he had entered at the time of registration. Candidate can refer the APPLICATION PRINT for the DATE OF BIRTH entered by him. The date of Birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.
- Please check your entries in login screen. You should use REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD as received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen and also mailed to you in auto generated email acknowledgement. Also, make sure that the DATE OF BIRTH you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print.
Allotment of an RRB: Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Officers in Scale I and Office Assistants, on reservation policy, administrative convenience and the like. For the official Notification that contains all the details, click here.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.