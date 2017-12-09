JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

SSC: Scientific Asst. (IMD) Exam Tentative Answers Keys Released
Business Standard

IBPS SO Exam 2018: Last Date To Print Application Is December 12

The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to conduct the Common Written Examination for recruitment of (SO). The last date for printing your application is December 12, 2017 (Tue).

Sagar Mavani 

IBPS MT/PO 2017: Prelim, Main Exam and Interview Details

The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to conduct the Common Written Examination for recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO). The last date for printing your application is December 12, 2017 (Tuesday). The IBPS is a recruitment body that provides recruitment services and solutions to various public sector banks, associates banks, Co.op banks, regional rural banks, government departments, LIC, Insurance companies and more. Some of the banking examinations conducted by IBPS are biggest in India and the world in terms of number of candidates appearing for the same. IBPS has issued notification for recruitment of IT Officer (Scale - I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale - I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale - I), Law Officer (Scale - I), HR Officer (Scale - I) and Marketing Officer (Scale - I). The examination is conducted in two phases, the first being Prelims and candidates successful in the preliminary exam that attempt the main examination.

IBPS CWE Specialist Officer (SO) 2017-18 Available Posts: IT Officer (Scale - I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale - I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale - I), Law Officer (Scale - I), HR Officer (Scale - I) and Marketing Officer (Scale - I).

IBPS CWE SO 2017-18 Important Dates

Last date for printing your application 12th December, 2017
Preliminary Examination 30th and 31st December 2017
Main Examination 28th January 2018
Result Announcement 16th February 2018

IBPS CWE SO 2017-18 Selection Procedure:

The selection process basically involves three phases or stages:
Phase I: Preliminary Examination
Phase II: Main Examination
Phase III: Personal interview and group discussion.

IBPS CWE SO 2017-18 Preliminary Exam Paper Pattern

The Preliminary Exam is divided in to 3 parts. Candidates are required to answer 100 questions, each question carries 1 mark. The total time duration is 60 minutes. Part I and III consist of 35 questions each and cover reasoning and aptitude as topics respectively. Part II consists of 30 questions and cover general English as topic.

For various IBPS examinations the General Awareness has varied number of questions and marks. You will find the details below:

IBPS Examination (General Knowledge Section) No. Of Questions and Marks
IBPS PO Examination 40
IBPS Clerk Examination 40
IBPS SO Examination 50
IBPS RRB Examination (Officer and Assistant) 40

In the IBPS examination candidates can expect the General Knowledge section to consist of question from: Indian constitution, awards, sports, important world events, economic development, legal/financial/agricultural issues, history and geography, about organizations and more. Similarly from the Current Affair section one can expect question related to recent happenings from: The world of international affairs, sports, politics, science and technology, government schemes and much more. Finally the question from the Banking and Finance Sector may include questions about: Role/types/functions/history of Banks, anything and everything related to banking regulations and RBI, Capital markets, fiscal policies, inflation, money markets, public finance and much more.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.
First Published: Sat, December 09 2017. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements