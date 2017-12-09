IBPS SO Exam 2018: Last Date To Print Application Is December 12

The or is set to conduct the Common Written Examination for recruitment of (SO). The last date for printing your application is December 12, 2017 (Tuesday). The is a recruitment body that provides recruitment services and solutions to various public sector banks, associates banks, Co.op banks, regional rural banks, government departments, LIC, Insurance companies and more. Some of the banking examinations conducted by are biggest in India and the world in terms of number of candidates appearing for the same. has issued notification for recruitment of IT Officer (Scale - I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale - I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale - I), Law Officer (Scale - I), HR Officer (Scale - I) and Marketing Officer (Scale - I). The examination is conducted in two phases, the first being Prelims and candidates successful in the preliminary exam that attempt the main examination.



CWE (SO) 2017-18 Available Posts: IT Officer (Scale - I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale - I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale - I), Law Officer (Scale - I), HR Officer (Scale - I) and Marketing Officer (Scale - I).



CWE 2017-18 Important Dates





Last date for printing your application 12th December, 2017 Preliminary Examination 30th and 31st December 2017 Main Examination 28th January 2018 Result Announcement 16th February 2018

Examination (General Knowledge Section) No. Of Questions and Marks PO Examination 40 Clerk Examination 40 SO Examination 50 RRB Examination (Officer and Assistant) 40

The selection process basically involves three phases or stages:Phase I: Preliminary ExaminationPhase II: Main ExaminationPhase III: Personal interview and group discussion.The Preliminary Exam is divided in to 3 parts. Candidates are required to answer 100 questions, each question carries 1 mark. The total time duration is 60 minutes. Part I and III consist of 35 questions each and cover reasoning and aptitude as topics respectively. Part II consists of 30 questions and cover general English as topic.For various examinations the General Awareness has varied number of questions and marks. You will find the details below:In the examination candidates can expect the General Knowledge section to consist of question from: Indian constitution, awards, sports, important world events, economic development, legal/financial/agricultural issues, history and geography, about organizations and more. Similarly from the Current Affair section one can expect question related to recent happenings from: The world of international affairs, sports, politics, science and technology, government schemes and much more. Finally the question from the Banking and Finance Sector may include questions about: Role/types/functions/history of Banks, anything and everything related to banking regulations and RBI, Capital markets, fiscal policies, inflation, money markets, public finance and much more.The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.