IBSAT 2017: Important Dates And Application Process

or is conducted yearly by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher for admission in to its MBA/PGPM courses. ICFAI University and all the 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School use scores for admission purposes. is valid for admission in MBA/PGPM program at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Dehradun, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune campuses and PhD program (full-time/part time) at IBS Hyderabad campus. 2017 will be held in the month of December2017, the application forms are available since 1st July 2017.



2017 - Important Dates



Online Application Forms Availability 1st July 2017 Last Date to Submit Application Form 12th December 2017 Exam 21st - 24th December 2017 Result 02 January 2018 Selection Briefing Starts 13 January 2018 Selection Briefing Ends 17 January 2018 Selection Process Starts 20 February 2018 Selection Process Ends 26 February 2018

Candidates should have completed graduation (10+2+3) i.e. 15 years of formal with English as a subject from a recognised university or institution and should have secured minimum of 50% marks in the final year Final year students are also eligible to apply For PhD program the eligibility is that the candidate should have completed Post-graduation (10+2+3+2) i.e. 17 years of formal with English as a subject from a recognised university or institution and should have secured minimum of 50% marks in the final year at graduation level Candidates who have completed their formal in an non-English medium school or college will have to submit valid TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS scores There is no upper age limit for attempting IBSAT

Section No. of Questions Verbal Ability 50 Reading Comprehension 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation 30

Candidates can apply for 2017 both online or offline. Candidates who prefer to apply online need to visit the official website - ibsindia.org and fill out the registration form which can be found on the following link - Direct Link. After filling the complete registration form candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs. 1800 online through credit/debit card or online transfer. After successful registration and payment, next candidates will receive an application number and password in their email ID using which they will login to the website and complete their Application Forms For candidates who prefer to apply offline they can procure the Application Forms from any IBS Marketing Branches after paying the requisite fee of Rs. 1800/-. They will also receive a scratch card which will contain their application number and password Candidates successful in 2017 will be further called for Group Discussion and Personal Interviews at IBS Hyderabad. A merit list will then be prepared after further rounds. Please note that GMAT/CAT/NMAT scores are also alternatively accepted in place of

is conducted every year since 1995 mostly in the month of December. It is conducted online (Computer-based) and the duration for is 2 hours (120 minutes). The syllabus for consists of 4 sections namely Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation. There are 120 to 140 multiple choice questions each carrying 1 mark in There is no negative marking in2017 will be conducted in 94 centres across the country in the following cities: Patna 1, Patna 2, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Shillong, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar 1, Bhubaneshwar 2, Rourkela, Kolkata 1, Kolkata 2, Durgapur, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, Mumbai - Dadar, Mumbai - Andheri 1, Mumbai - Andheri 2, Mumbai - Borivali, Mumbai - Thane 1, Mumbai - Thane 2, Mumbai - Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, Chandigarh 34, Ambala, Hissar, Karnal, Mandi, Shimla, Jammu, Delhi-Paschim Vihar, Delhi-Southextension, Delhi-Vivek-Vihar, Noida, Delhi-Pusa Road, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Bhopal, Gwalior, Greater Noida, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar, Kota, Ajmer, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Allahabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Bangalore 1, Bangalore 2, Belgaum, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hyderabad 1, Hyderabad 2, Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Raipur, Bhilai, Indore and Jabalpur.