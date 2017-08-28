IBSAT 2017: Important Dates And Application Process

IBSAT or ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test is conducted yearly by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education for admission in to its MBA/PGPM courses. ICFAI University and all the 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School use IBSAT scores for admission purposes. IBSAT is valid for admission in MBA/PGPM program at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Dehradun, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune campuses and PhD program (full-time/part time) at IBS Hyderabad campus. IBSAT 2017 will be held in the month of December2017, the application forms are available since 1st July 2017.
IBSAT 2017 - Important Dates
|Online Application Forms Availability
|1st July 2017
|Last Date to Submit Application Form
|12th December 2017
|IBSAT Exam
|21st - 24th December 2017
|IBSAT Result
|02 January 2018
|IBSAT Selection Briefing Starts
|13 January 2018
|IBSAT Selection Briefing Ends
|17 January 2018
|IBSAT Selection Process Starts
|20 February 2018
|IBSAT Selection Process Ends
|26 February 2018
Eligibility Parameters:
- Candidates should have completed graduation (10+2+3) i.e. 15 years of formal education with English as a subject from a recognised university or institution and should have secured minimum of 50% marks in the final year
- Final year students are also eligible to apply
- For PhD program the eligibility is that the candidate should have completed Post-graduation (10+2+3+2) i.e. 17 years of formal education with English as a subject from a recognised university or institution and should have secured minimum of 50% marks in the final year at graduation level
- Candidates who have completed their formal education in an non-English medium school or college will have to submit valid TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS scores
- There is no upper age limit for attempting IBSAT
IBSAT is conducted every year since 1995 mostly in the month of December. It is conducted online (Computer-based) and the duration for IBSAT is 2 hours (120 minutes). The syllabus for IBSAT consists of 4 sections namely Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation. There are 120 to 140 multiple choice questions each carrying 1 mark in IBSAT. There is no negative marking in IBSAT.
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Verbal Ability
|50
|Reading Comprehension
|30
|Quantitative Aptitude
|30
|Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation
|30
How To Apply:
- Candidates can apply for IBSAT 2017 both online or offline.
- Candidates who prefer to apply online need to visit the official website - ibsindia.org and fill out the registration form which can be found on the following link - Direct Link.
- After filling the complete registration form candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs. 1800 online through credit/debit card or online transfer.
- After successful registration and payment, next candidates will receive an application number and password in their email ID using which they will login to the website and complete their Application Forms
- For candidates who prefer to apply offline they can procure the Application Forms from any IBS Marketing Branches after paying the requisite fee of Rs. 1800/-. They will also receive a scratch card which will contain their application number and password
- Candidates successful in IBSAT 2017 will be further called for Group Discussion and Personal Interviews at IBS Hyderabad. A merit list will then be prepared after further rounds.
- Please note that GMAT/CAT/NMAT scores are also alternatively accepted in place of IBSAT.