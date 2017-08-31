ICAI 2017: Important Dates, Exam Pattern And Application Process

or is conducted twice every year by (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) in the months of June and December. is an entry-level examination for students who want to pursue Chartered Accountancy in India. Students can register for after completing their 10th Grade and appear for the examination once they have completed their 10+2 years of formal There is also a direct entry scheme that has introduced in which graduates with specified marks are exempted from and can directly sit for IPCC exams (intermediate level). Also please note that only students, who have enrolled with the on or before 30th June 2017 can apply for (CPT) December 2017. Students who have not registered can register now and attempt CPC in May 2018.



December 2017 -



Online Application Form Availability 4th October 2017 Last Date to Submit Form (Without Late Fee) 25th October 2017 Last Date to Submit Form (With Late Fee) 1st November 2017 Examination 17th December 2017

Subjects Questions/Marks Accounting (Session I) 60 Mercantile Laws (Session I) 40 Economics (Session II) 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Session II) 50 Total: 200

Candidates can procure application forms offline or online by visiting the official website of - icaiexam.icai.org or regional centres Enrolled candidates need to login and fill form and provide personal and educational details and select centre Candidates need to upload required annexures Candidates then need to pay the application fee either online or offline. Application Fee is Rs. 1000/- (Centres in India), US $ 300/- (Centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat) and Rs. 1700/- (Centre in Kathmandu) Candidates will then download PDF of their Application Forms and if your photo or signature is not available on the Application Forms then they will paste the photo, sign and send the filled form to the examination department, ICAI

in conducted in offline mode (Paper Pencil Mode) in around 188 cities in India and 5 cities overseas. The examination is divided in to 2 sessions; the morning session (10.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M) covers Accounting and Mercantile Laws as topics. The afternoon session (02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M) covers Economics and Quantitative Aptitude as topics. consists of 200 questions in multiple choice questions format. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.The (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. is the second largest professional Accounting & Finance body in the world in terms of membership, after American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.