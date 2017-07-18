ICAI 2017: Results of CPT And Final Exams Declared @www.icai.org

Finally, the (ICAI) announced the results of (CA) finals which was held in May 2017 and (CPT) which was held in June 2017. Once announced, students can check the results on the Institute’s official site icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. The result was announced today at 2 PM.



More than 1, 32,000 students appeared for the final exam at 372 centers and 93,262 students appeared for the this year. Additionally, the Institute will also declare the merit list of candidates scoring minimum 55 percent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank in case of Final Examination based on the decision of the Examination Committee on all-India basis. The exam is one of the most and highly technical exam for mastering professional accountancy. The conducts three exams two times a year namely (CPT) conducted in June and December, Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination in May and November. The final examination happens in May and November.



How to check your result:



Go to the official website www. org

Click on the relevant link

Provide all the required details

Click on the Submit button

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and print it out for future use.

For the Final exam student:

For (CPT) result

Send the message to 58888.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. is the second largest professional Accounting & Finance body in the world in terms of membership, after American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.