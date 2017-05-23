IGCSE results for March 2017 exams declared

The International Examinations (CIE) declared the results for the Class 10 equivalent International General Certificate of Secondary (IGCSE), Class 11, and A Level (Class 12). The exams were held especially for India in the month of March.



In November 2013, decided to conduct an exam series every March, in addition to the May series, so that results could be out in time for local admissions. The examination body, saw more than 34,000 students appearing for the exam. The numbers of exam takers were up by 29% from previous year.



Several students from Mumbai and New Delhi passed the exams with an A grade, with many schools recording an overall improvement in results.



IGCSE in Mumbai



Most Mumbai schools fared better than last year with students improving their performance compared to previous years with scores well above 90%.



At SVKM International School, Vile Parle out of 29 appearing for the exams, as many as 13 students secured above 90%. The school highest was 96.8%, up from 95% last year. Ghatkopar-based Garodia International School’s student Aryan Shah scored 96.14%. Another student of the same school scored 100 out of 100 in mathematics. A Universal School, Ghatkopar, student Sheel Shah too scored 96.14%.



Jamnabai Narsee International School’s IGCSE topper scored an average of 95.5% same as Utpal Sanghvi Global School’s Anusha Naik.



Rakhi Mukherjee, Principal, Utpal Shanghvi Global School and PPS International Junior college, Juhu reportedly said: “There is a considerable improvement in the results this year with a large number of students bagging ‘A’ level at the exams.” Out of the 142 students of the school, 67 secured an A.



At the Ryan Global school, Kharghar, four students achieved ICE-Distinction, and nine students achieved ICE-Merit.

Reportedly, students also did well in the A level. At Utpal Sanghvi Global School, almost 15% of the students secured over 90%. The high scorers at the school, Prarthna Khemka and Naman Wadhwa, scored 91.6%.



IGCSE 2016-17



With more than 26,000 admissions, this year saw 31% increase in entries for IGCSE this year. According to an official statement, entries for International AS & A Level, which allows students access to top global universities, increased by 21% on March 2016 with more than 7,000 entries.



According to media reports, city schools have March series let students score better and have hence gained popularity. Highlighting another plus point Jasmine Madhani, head, Jamnabai Narsee International School, reportedly said: "The students can take some exams in March and some exams in May."



The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects continued to grow in popularity. There was a rise in entries for IGCSEs in physics, additional mathematics and chemistry, and in physics and chemistry at International AS & A Level. IGCSE global perspectives and business studies saw 16% and 29% increase in entries. AS & A Level Business saw a 24% rise since 2016.



Ruchira Ghosh, regional director for South Asia, International Examinations offered: “The significant growth of our March exam series since its introduction in 2015, in particular for a cross-curricular subject like Global Perspectives that cultivates critical thinking, research, and collaboration skills is testament to the passion for learning shown by students across India. I would like to congratulate everyone getting their results today, and thank the teachers and parents who guided them to success.”



Every year, new subjects are made available in the March series based on feedback from schools, parents and students. There are over 400 schools that follow the curriculum in India.

