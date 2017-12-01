IGNOU BSc Nursing entrance exam 2017 results declared

(IGNOU) has announced the individual results of the entrance examination for bachelor of science (BSc) in nursing (post basic) at ac.in.



The new session will start from January 2018 onwards. According to previous notification, the varsity has also notified that Rs 18,000 per year is the revised fee for the BSc nursing (post basic) programme January 2018 session.



The entrance exam was held on September 24, 2017, across 122 examination centres across the country. Approximately 28,108 candidates had participated, seeking admission to the BSc nursing undergraduate programmes with



results 2017

Candidates can check BSc nursing entrance exam 2018 result on the official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:



Log on to the official website www.ignou.ac.in Click on the Result of BSCN Entrance Examination 2018 tab on the homepage Click on Results on the new page that opens Enter your enrollment number and click Submit Download the result and take a print out for future reference

The counselling for admission to BSc nursing programme January 2018 session for qualified candidates will be done at respective regional centres based on region-wise merit list/ rank and availability of seats. Tentatively, the region-wise counselling will be held in December 2017 or January 2018. The final admission will be held on January 2018The post basic BSc in nursing is a three-year degree programme. The course has two major components: theory and practical. The programme comprises 108 credits (40 credits in theory and 68 credits in practical). While the minimum duration of the programme is three years, the students are given a maximum period of five years to complete the programme from the date of registration. After which the student have to apply for readmission paying the fee for each incomplete course of theory.The programme was launched in July 1994 and is recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). There are programme study centres, which are existing colleges of nursing, already conducting post basic B.Sc. nursing programme or B.Sc. nursing programme. These colleges of Nursing are recognised by the Indian Nursing Council. One programme Study Centre at Seychelles was also established in 2001-02. The programme has been revised based on the revised syllabus of INC (2001).The broad objectives of this programme are to provide an opportunity to a large segment of in-service nurse to upgrade their knowledge and skills in order to respond to the changing health needs of the society, motivate nurses to maintain clinical competence for providing quality, develop teaching, administrative and research skills, and promote personal and professional growth for better opportunities.Along with BSc nursing programme, also conducted entrance exams for Management programmes (Openmat-XLII), BSc N (Pb) and B.Ed. programmes. deputed regional observers in all the 122 examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test.New DelhiSchool of Health Sciences,Indira Gandhi National Open University,Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068