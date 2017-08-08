IGNOU OPENMAT Test XLIII - MBA and Management Entrance Exam 2018

or the will conduct its entrance exam OPENMAT Test XLIII for admission in its MBA and other management programs on 04th February 2018. The last date to submit filled (Form-1) is 15th December 2017. Candidates can download the (Form-1) from official website of - ignou.ac.in. Prospective candidates can also procure the from Centres along with the student handbook and prospectus after paying the requisite fee of Rs. 1000/-. In case the candidate has downloaded the online he or she needs to send the form by registered or speed post to: IGNOU, Registrar SED, Block 12, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi - 110 068



Please note that in case of being downloaded online, the same has to be sent along with a demand draft (DD) of Rs. 1050/- drawn in favour of IGNOU, payable at New Delhi. Prospectus will send to candidates who have downloaded the Form-1 online only after receiving of the (Form-1) along with DD. Also note that no documents or certificates have to be sent along with the (Form-1). The said will have to be submitted along with Form-2 after a candidate clears OPENMAT.



The OPENMAT entrance test is held twice every year in the month of August and February. A prospective client can appear for both the entrance tests but has to apply for each of the same separately. The entrance test consists of questions on the following topics General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The results of the OPENMAT entrance test are published on the website and the individual score card is also sent to the candidate via post. The score card will state whether the candidate has qualified for admission depending upon the cut-off score decided by Once qualified, the results of OPENMAT stay valid for 2 subsequent semesters. After clearing OPENMAT a candidate can then apply for admission using specialised (Form-2).



OPENMAT entrance tests are held twice every year. The for appearing for these entrance exams is that the candidate should have completed Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks (For General Category) and 45% marks (For Reserved Categories ). Alternatively the candidate should have completed a professional degree with 50% marks in Engineering, Medicine, Law, CA, ICAI, ICWA and ICSI. There is no age bar for appearing in the OPENMAT.Other than MBA, the scores attained in the OPENMAT entrance test scores are also used in admission to other various Post Graduate Specialisation Diplomas at such as Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).or the is India’s most premier distance learning university. The university was established in 1985 by Government of India. offers a range of under-graduate and post-graduate programs to students. With 4 million students is touted as the largest university on the planet. The university is located in Delhi but has countrywide network of study centres. Students have an option of attending weekend classes in these study centres. study centres are equipped with latest technology, multi-media learning aids to conduct the weekend and other classes.