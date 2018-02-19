Consulting majors Deloitte, BCG & AT Kearney lead placements at IIM-B

Consulting firms led by Deloitte USI at 18 offers, The Boston Consulting Group (17) and AT Kearney ( 16) turn up as top recruiters at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) which wraps up its placements for its postgraduate programme in management (PGP) batch of 2016-18.

The lateral and final placements process at IIM-B saw 420 students receiving 462 offers from over 140 companies, in India and abroad, across all possible business sectors. Among these, consulting sector picked up the highest share of the batch at 34 per cent.

The sector comprised consulting firms such as Accenture Strategy, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Company, Strategy&, EY, Alvarez & Marsal, EXL Consulting, and KPMG, among others. On the other hand, technology consulting domain PriceWaterhouseCoopers made the maximum of 12 offers followed by Accenture Technology (6), Larsen and Toubro Infotech Consulting (5) and Cognizant Consulting (4).

According to Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services at IIM Bangalore, many sought after recruiters made many more offers than they had initially indicated, thereby helping the institute complete placements earlier than estimated.

"IIM-B experienced higher hiring interest in the more sought-after roles of investment banking and strategy consulting leading to more offers while the numbers were as usual in the other roles," said Dibyajyoti Mohapatra, Placement Representative at IIM-B.

Leading global banks included Goldman Sachs which made nine offers, followed by Deutsche Bank making six, Citibank and HSBC making three each, and JP Morgan, Blackstone and Standard Chartered making one each offers. Investment firms participating in the placements included Ambit Capital, Arpwood Capital, Myntra, o3 Securities and Sabre Partners.

Among banks and financial firms, ICICI Bank made the maximum of nine offers, apart from Yes Bank, Kotak and National Housing Bank. The sector also made offers in the financial services and corporate finance profiles by recruiters such as Bajaj Finserve, Reliance Treasury, Bharti Airtel and Procter & Gamble, among others.

Regular recruiters among conglomerates offering general management positions to IIM-B students included Vedanta, Aditya Birla Group, RPG Group, CK Birla Group, Wipro Global, Mahindra Group, and Reliance Industries, among others.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Samsung Electronics, Bajaj Auto, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, and Mondelez.

In the IT, analytics and e-commerce space, IIM-B attracted offers from the likes of Microsoft, American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Amazon, Oyo Rooms, Paytm, Flipkart, and Ola Cabs. Meanwhile, operations roles were offered by recruiters such as EXL Services, AB InBev, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages and Schneider Electric.