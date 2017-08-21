(CLAT) is held every year for admission in to Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses in 18 National Law Universities of India. These 18 National Law Universities (NLUs) that use CLAT scores for admission purposes are: NLSIU - Bangalore, NALSAR - Hyderabad, NLIU - Bhopal, WBNUJS - Kolkata, NLU - Jodhpur, HNLU - Raipur, GNLU - Gandhinagar, RMLNLU - Lucknow, RGNUL - Patiala, CNLU - Patna, NUALS - Kochi, NLUO - Cuttack, NUSRL - Ranchi, NLUJAA - Guwahati, DSNLU - Visakhapatnam, TNNLS -Tiruchirappalli, MNLU - Mumbai and MNLU- Nagpur. CLAT is conducted yearly by one of the 18 NLUs on a rotational basis. Successful candidates in CLAT seek admission in to law programmes such as BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BSW LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes on offer at the 18 NLUs.



Important Dates -



Notification Late December 2017 Online Application Forms Availability Early January 2018 Last Date for Submission of Application Forms Late March 2018 CLAT Examination Date Early - Mid May 2018 Results Late May 2018

Topic No. of Questions Marks English including Comprehension 40 40 General Knowledge and Current Affairs 50 50 Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability) 20 20 Legal Aptitude 50 50 Logical Reasoning 40 40 Total: 200 200

Topic No. of Questions Marks Constitutional Law 50 50 Jurisprudence 50 50 Other law subjects 50 50 Total: 150 150

Candidates should have completed 10+2 with minimum of 45% marks (General Category) or 40% (Reserved Category).

Candidates appearing for their final examination are also eligible but they have to produce required 10+2 mark sheet before admission

Candidates should be below 20 years of age (General Category) or 22 years of age (Reserved Category).

Candidates must have completed LLB with 55% marks (General Category) or 50% (Reserved Category) for a recognized university

Candidates appearing for their final examination are also eligible to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/ in January 2018 when the Application Forms would be available Candidates need to first register on the website and create their username and password using a valid email ID Next candidates will login using their username and password and fill out the Application Form by proving all relevant personal and educational details Candidates will provide a preference order for NLU’s while filling the application form Scanned copies of signature and coloured photograph (size not more than 100 KB) are to be uploaded along with the application form Candidates will pay the examination fee Download Admit Cards when they become available for download

General/OBC/Specially abled Persons (SAP) Rs. 4000/- SC/ST Rs. 3500/-

Every year around 50000 students appear for CLAT. The examination is held across 158 centres in 60+ cities in India. CLAT is a computer based test with 200 Questions of Multiple Choice Questions for UG and 150 for PG programmes. For UG courses the questions cover following topics English, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. For PG course the questions cover following topics Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other law subjects. The duration for CLAT is 2 hours (120 minutes). Each question will be valued at 1 mark thus CLAT is of 200 marks for UG students and 150 marks for PG students; there is also negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.Results of will be declared in May 2018 and online counselling with begin in June 2018. Candidates need to pay Rs 50,000 as fee for counselling.