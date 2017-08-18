Indian Army Invites Application For Short Service Commission 2018 June

Indian Navy has invited application from unmarried, eligible men and women to join as officers in Executive/Technical Branch. Applications Forms are available online since 05th August 2017 and the last date to submit the forms is 25th August 2017. Successful candidates will join Indian Navy in Executive Branch viz. General Service/Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service/Naval Architecture) and Permanent Commission (PC) in Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC). The respective courses for the same will commence on 18th June 2018 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.



The Indian Army offers an excellent alternative career for those who aspire to serve it for a few years; It gives the option of joining the Indian Army and serving it as a Commissioned Officer for 5 years. Once the tenure is over, the candidate is allowed to opt for a Permanent Commission. Alternatively, he or she can also choose for a 5 year extension and can choose to resign from the post any time during this period.



Important Dates:



Online Application Form Availability 05th August 2017 Last Date to Submit Application Form 25th August 2017 Course Commences 18th June 2018

Branch Eye Sight Height and Weight Executive (GS/Hydro) Without Glasses: 6/12 6/12

With Glasses: 6/6 6/6 Minimum height – 157 cm with

correlated weight. Technical (General Service) Without Glasses: 6/24 6/24

With Glasses: 6/6 6/6 Minimum height – 157 cm with

correlated weight. Executive (NAIC) Without Glasses: 6/60 6/60

With Glasses: 6/6 6/6 Minimum height – 157 cm with

correlated weight. Naval Architecture Without Glasses: 6/60 6/60

With Glasses: 6/6 6/6 Minimum height Male – 157 cm

and Female – 152 cm with

correlated weight

Candidates should have been born between 02nd July 1993 and 01st January 1999 inclusive of both dates Candidates should have completed engineering from a recognized university or institution with 60% marks till 5th/7th semester. Candidates in the final year engineering course may also apply. Please note that such candidates will have to fulfil both age and percentage criteria before they are permitted to join INS Ezhimala Selected candidates will be issued a call for Service Selection Board (SSB)

Cadre Stream Gender General Service/

Hydrography

Cadre BE/B.Tech (Any Discipline) Male NAIC Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics,

Applied Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics &

Communication, Electronics & Tele Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation, Instrumentation, Instrumentation & Control, Micro-electronics, Mechanical, Control, Industrial Production, Industrial, Production, Aero Space, Metallurgy, Metallurgical, Chemical, Material Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer and Computer Application Male

Cadre Stream Gender Engineering Branch (General Service) Mechanical, Marine, Instrumentation,

Production, Aeronautical, Industrial Engineering &

Management, Control Engg, Aero Space,

Automobiles, Metallurgy, Mechatronics,

Instrumentation & Control Male Electrical Branch (General Service) Electrical, Electronics, Tele Communication,

Electronics & Communication, Power Engineering,

Control System Engineering, Power Electronics,

Avionics, Electronics & Instrumentation,

Instrumentation & Control Male Naval Architecture Mechanical, Civil, Aeronautical, Aero Space,

Metallurgy, Naval Architecture, Ocean Engineering, Marine Engineering, Ship Technology, Ship Building, Ship Design Male or Female

Candidates need to fill Application Forms online at Indian Navy’s recruitment website http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 25 th August 20170.

August 20170. All relevant personal, information and scanned documents such as marks sheets up to 5th & 7th semester, date of birth proof, recent passport size colour photograph and more will be required while filling up the Application Form

Successful candidates will join at the rank on Sub Lieutenant with the pay scale of 56100-110700 Tech (GS) & NA/NAIC Officers will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course and Executive GS(X)/Hydro Officers will undergo 44 Weeks Naval orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala Later for professional training candidates will be deputed to various Naval Ships and Training Establishments.

Shortlisted candidates, depending upon their percentage will be scheduled to appear for SSB interview at Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbatore/Visakhapatnam in between November 2017 to March 2018. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and SMS provided in the application forms. SSB interviews are two staged; the first stage consists of Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test. Only candidates successful in the first stage will appear for the second stage. The second stage consists of Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview. The second stage last for around 04 days. Successful candidates then undergo thorough medical examination. This can take another 03-05 days.Executive Branch:Please note that candidates should fill only one application. If candidates are eligibility for more than one Cadre they should mention their preference in Application Form.