Indian Army Invites Application For Short Service Commission 2018 June

-
ALSO READSSC: Scientific Assistant (IMD) Recruitment Exam in November 2017 SSC announces stenographers grade C and D recruitment exams UPSC 2017-18: Engineering Service Exam Reserved For UPSC RT Bihar SSC chairman arrested in recruitment scam Kerala Public Service Commission 2017 recruitment notification out
Indian Navy has invited application from unmarried, eligible men and women to join as Short Service Commission officers in Executive/Technical Branch. Applications Forms are available online since 05th August 2017 and the last date to submit the forms is 25th August 2017. Successful candidates will join Indian Navy in Executive Branch viz. General Service/Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service/Naval Architecture) and Permanent Commission (PC) in Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC). The respective courses for the same will commence on 18th June 2018 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.
The Indian Army offers an excellent alternative career for those who aspire to serve it for a few years; Short Service Commission. It gives the option of joining the Indian Army and serving it as a Commissioned Officer for 5 years. Once the tenure is over, the candidate is allowed to opt for a Permanent Commission. Alternatively, he or she can also choose for a 5 year extension and can choose to resign from the post any time during this period.
Important Dates:
|Online Application Form Availability
|05th August 2017
|Last Date to Submit Application Form
|25th August 2017
|Course Commences
|18th June 2018
Shortlisted candidates, depending upon their percentage will be scheduled to appear for SSB interview at Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbatore/Visakhapatnam in between November 2017 to March 2018. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and SMS provided in the application forms. SSB interviews are two staged; the first stage consists of Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test. Only candidates successful in the first stage will appear for the second stage. The second stage consists of Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview. The second stage last for around 04 days. Successful candidates then undergo thorough medical examination. This can take another 03-05 days.
Medical Standards:
|Branch
|Eye Sight
|Height and Weight
|Executive (GS/Hydro)
|
Without Glasses: 6/12 6/12
With Glasses: 6/6 6/6
|
Minimum height – 157 cm with
correlated weight.
|Technical (General Service)
|
Without Glasses: 6/24 6/24
With Glasses: 6/6 6/6
|
Minimum height – 157 cm with
correlated weight.
|Executive (NAIC)
|
Without Glasses: 6/60 6/60
With Glasses: 6/6 6/6
|
Minimum height – 157 cm with
correlated weight.
|Naval Architecture
|
Without Glasses: 6/60 6/60
With Glasses: 6/6 6/6
|
Minimum height Male – 157 cm
and Female – 152 cm with
correlated weight
Other Eligibility Parameters:
- Candidates should have been born between 02nd July 1993 and 01st January 1999 inclusive of both dates
- Candidates should have completed engineering from a recognized university or institution with 60% marks till 5th/7th semester.
- Candidates in the final year engineering course may also apply. Please note that such candidates will have to fulfil both age and percentage criteria before they are permitted to join INS Ezhimala
- Selected candidates will be issued a call for Service Selection Board (SSB)
Executive Branch:
|Cadre
|Stream
|Gender
|
General Service/
Hydrography
Cadre
|BE/B.Tech (Any Discipline)
|Male
|NAIC
|
Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics,
Applied Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics &
Communication, Electronics & Tele Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation, Instrumentation, Instrumentation & Control, Micro-electronics, Mechanical, Control, Industrial Production, Industrial, Production, Aero Space, Metallurgy, Metallurgical, Chemical, Material Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer and Computer Application
|Male
Technical Branch
|Cadre
|Stream
|Gender
|Engineering Branch (General Service)
|
Mechanical, Marine, Instrumentation,
Production, Aeronautical, Industrial Engineering &
Management, Control Engg, Aero Space,
Automobiles, Metallurgy, Mechatronics,
Instrumentation & Control
|Male
|Electrical Branch (General Service)
|
Electrical, Electronics, Tele Communication,
Electronics & Communication, Power Engineering,
Control System Engineering, Power Electronics,
Avionics, Electronics & Instrumentation,
Instrumentation & Control
|Male
|Naval Architecture
|
Mechanical, Civil, Aeronautical, Aero Space,
Metallurgy, Naval Architecture, Ocean Engineering, Marine Engineering, Ship Technology, Ship Building, Ship Design
|Male or Female
Please note that candidates should fill only one application. If candidates are eligibility for more than one Cadre they should mention their preference in Application Form.
How to Apply
- Candidates need to fill Application Forms online at Indian Navy’s recruitment website http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 25th August 20170.
- All relevant personal, education information and scanned documents such as marks sheets up to 5th & 7th semester, date of birth proof, recent passport size colour photograph and more will be required while filling up the Application Form
- Successful candidates will join at the rank on Sub Lieutenant with the pay scale of 56100-110700
- Tech (GS) & NA/NAIC Officers will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course and Executive GS(X)/Hydro Officers will undergo 44 Weeks Naval orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala
- Later for professional training candidates will be deputed to various Naval Ships and Training Establishments.