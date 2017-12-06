Indian Post Office Invites Applications For GDS Posts. Apply Now.

India Post has posted new notification on their official website for the (GDS) posts for their various offices across the country. As per the new update, the total of 1930 posts are available for recruitment. The candidates preparing for this post should read the following information carefully and note down important details.



Important Dates:



The online application forms are already available on the official website for the candidates from all states.Last Date to apply online for candidates from Maharashtrian: 30-12-2017. Last Date to apply online for candidates from Odhisa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkand: 19-12-2017



State-wise Vacancies:



In this round of recruitment the total of 1930 vacancies are distributed among 5 States.





State Vacancies Maharashtra 284 Odisha 93 Jharkhand 1236 Andra Pradesh 190 Telangana 127 Total 1930

Visit the official website of India Post viz www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx Click on the link mentioned on the page for your State. Fill up the registration form with all the mandatory information. Make sure to check it before you submit it online. Once submitted you will receive a registration number. Note down the number for future reference. Use the registration number to apply online for your State. After completing the procedure make the payment at the nearest India Post Office.

INR 100/- for General and OBC category (Only Male candidates) No Fee for SC/ST and Female candidates.

Age: As of 1-12-2017, the candidate must be between 18-25 years old. Also, there is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.As on 1-12-2017 the candidate must have passed S.S.C./Matriculation (10Standard) from a recognized board of the State. Also, the candidate must have Computer Knowledge from any recognized Computer Training Institute.