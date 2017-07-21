Isro to recruit 371 assistants and administrative support staff

[ISRO] of the Department of Space [DOS] has invited applications from dynamic and dedicated candidates for filling-up the posts of assistants (administrative support staff) and upper division clerks (UDC). Interested candidates can apply online at the official website The last date to send the application is by July 31, 2017.



The candidates will be entitled to the level 4 of pay matrix in CCS (RP) rules 2016. ISRO will conduct the written test on October 15, 2017



Vacancy details

ISRO will be appointing 369 assistants and 2 UDCs across several centres / units/ autonomous bodies / CPSUs across India. The zone-wise details of vacancies are as under:





Zone of posting Reservation status For persons with disabilities (PWD) For ex-servicemen

UR OBC SC ST Total Locomotor disability / Cerebral palsy Blind ness

/ Low Vision Hearing impair ment

Post no 1: Assistants for ISRO centres / units Ahmedabad 12 5 3 - 20 - - 1 2 Bengaluru 54 28 12 5 97 2 1 2 14 Hyderabad 14 6 6 1 27 1 - - 3 New Delhi 2 1 1 - 4 - - - - Sriharikota 17 10 4 4 35 - - 1 6 Thiruvananthapuram 52 25 12 - 89 - 7 4 9 Total 148 75 38 10 272 3 8 8 34 Post no 2: Upper Division Clerks for Department of Space Bengaluru - - 1 1 2 - - - - Total - - 1 1 2 - - - - Post no 3: Assistants for Autonomous Institutions / Central PSU Under DOS Ahmedabad 8 4 1 3 16 - - - 1 Bengaluru 4 2 1 - 7 - - - 1 Hyderabad 1 - - - 1 - - - - New Delhi 7 4 3 - 14 1 - - 2 Thiruvananthapuram 1 - - - 1 - - - - Total 21 10 5 3 39 1 - - 4 UR – Unreserved; OBC – Other backward classes; SC – Scheduled caste; ST – Scheduled tribe

Visit the official website isro.gov.in Click on the career section on the homepage Check the detailed notification for Recruitment for the post of assistants and Upper Division Clerk next to advertisement number ISRO HQ:ICRB:03:2017 Click on the Live Register button at the bottom of the page Click on Register Fill the application form Upload the scanned copies of latest passport-sized photograph and signature of the candidates in the prescribed file size is required On successful submission, a registered number will be generated, note it down for future correspondence An email confirmation regarding submission shall be sent to the registered email id.

There will be some reservation for meritorious sports persons, as per Government of India orders.Candidates interested in applying should hold a graduate degree in arts / commerce / management / science / computer applications with first class from a recognized institute. According to the media report, BE / B.Tech graduates are not eligible to apply for the post of assistant / UDC. There is no relaxation in educational qualification/ marks for reserved categories. The prescribed qualification should to be acquired on or before August 31, 2017.Applicants must be between 18-26 years of age, as on July 31, 2017.The age relaxation in case of SC/ST candidates is 31 years and in case of OBC candidates is 29 years. Central Government servants, ex-servicemen, PwD, widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried, and meritorious sportspersons are eligible for age relaxation as per Government of India orders.The application for online registration will be hosted in the ISRO website between August 11, 2017 and August 31, 2017. The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions can apply online only. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:However, the completion of application procedure is subject to receipt of application fee, if applicable. The fee of Rs. 100 will be charged for each application. Candidates may make the payment online using Internet banking / debit card / credit card or offline by visiting nearest SBI Branch.After submitting the application, candidates should download, print the pre-printed challan and pay the application fees in cash at any SBI Branch within 3 days of generation of challan or last day for payment, whichever is earlier. The last date for fee payment is August 1, 2017 before 11:59 PM.The application is non-editable and details cannot be edited, once the application is registered. Hence, candidates are advised to verify whether, all the details entered in the application are correct, before final submission of the application.A candidate may apply for different posts under same/different zones, but cannot apply for same post in different zones.Initial screening will be conducted to shortlist candidates for taking-up written test. The written test will be held on October 15, 2017 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The organization reserves the right to cancel / change the written test venue and re-allot the candidates to any other test centre.The call letters for written test to the shortlisted candidates will be sent only by e-mail during the first week of October 2017. Candidates who secure minimum 50% marks each in both objective and descriptive type questions in the written test will be considered for shortlisting for skill test (computer literacy test). Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for skill test depending on the number of vacancies notified, the schedule and venue of which will be notified.Skill test will be purely go-no-go basis and marks scored will not be included for final selection. The test will be evaluated on a 100 points scale with minimum 60% for qualification. The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely on the scores obtained in the written test, subject to number of vacancies notified.