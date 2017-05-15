JEE Advanced 2017 admit card available for download

The admit cards for (JEE) Advanced 2017 have been released by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The cards can be downloaded till May 21, 2017 by 09:00 AM.



JEE Main 2017 results were announced on April 27, 2017. This year, about 2.2 lakh candidates cleared the Joint Entrance main.



The JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by the seven zonal IITs under the guidance of the (JAB) 2017. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.



Dates to remember





Event Dates JEE Advanced exam May 21, 2017 display of ORS and scanned responses May 31, 2017 Request from candidates for review of scanned responses June 3, 2017 display of answer keys June 4, 2017 Last date to raise objections on answer keys June 6, 2017 Result declaration June 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Item Date Time Paper-1 May 21, 2017 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM Paper-2 May 21, 2017 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM

The examination consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, each of three hours duration and will be held as per the following schedule:The decisions of the JAB 2017 will be final in all matters related to 2017 and admission to IITs.According to media reports, the JAB has decided that the cut-off for the aggregate marks in Class 12 for SC and ST candidates will be reduced from 70 per cent to 65 per cent.Candidates can enter roll number, date of birth, mobile number and security code to download the hall ticket. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the admit card:Visit the JEE Advanced 2017 official website www.jeeadv.ac.in Click on admit card, download linkEnter the JEE Advanced number, date of birth, mobile number and email IDClick on submit buttonThe will appear on the screen.Download and take a print outAll India common engineering entrance examination, JEE, formerly known as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT-JEE). is conducted annually for admission to various engineering colleges and courses all over the country. The test comprises two stages - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced.