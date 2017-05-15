JEE Advanced 2017 admit card available for download

The admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 have been released by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The cards can be downloaded till May 21, 2017 by 09:00 AM.
JEE Main 2017 results were announced on April 27, 2017. This year, about 2.2 lakh candidates cleared the Joint Entrance Exam main.
The JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by the seven zonal IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2017. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.
Dates to remember
|Event
|Dates
|JEE Advanced exam
|May 21, 2017
|Online display of ORS and scanned responses
|May 31, 2017
|Request from candidates for review of scanned responses
|June 3, 2017
|Online display of answer keys
|June 4, 2017
|Last date to raise objections on answer keys
|June 6, 2017
|Result declaration
|June 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM
JEE Advanced 2017
The examination consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, each of three hours duration and will be held as per the following schedule:
|Item
|Date
|Time
|Paper-1
|May 21, 2017
|09:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|Paper-2
|May 21, 2017
|02:00 PM to 05:00 PM
The decisions of the JAB 2017 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2017 and admission to IITs.
According to media reports, the JAB has decided that the cut-off for the aggregate marks in Class 12 for SC and ST candidates will be reduced from 70 per cent to 65 per cent.
JEE Advanced 2017 admit card
Candidates can enter roll number, date of birth, mobile number and security code to download the hall ticket. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the admit card:
Visit the JEE Advanced 2017 official website www.jeeadv.ac.in
Click on Online admit card, download link
Enter the JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email ID
Click on submit button
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and take a print out
About JEE
All India common engineering entrance examination, JEE, formerly known as Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE). is conducted annually for admission to various engineering colleges and courses all over the country. The test comprises two stages - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced.