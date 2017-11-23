JEE main 2018 online registration begins from December 1

The (CBSE) on November 20, 2017 issued a notification on its official website jeemain.nic.in. The online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2018 from December 1, 2017 onwards. Interested candidates can download the information to check exam dates, paper pattern and fees.



According to the notification, the exam will be conducted in the pen and paper mode on April 8, 2018 and in the computer-based mode on April 15 and 16, 2018. In the cities Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Qatar and Sharjah, examination will be conducted in both the modes. However, the candidates choosing the mode of computer-based examination for paper 1 will appear for examination only on April 15, 2018. The paper 2 in all these cities will be conducted on April 8, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in pen and paper-based examination.



Dates to remember





Event Dates Commencement of online application process December 1, 2017 Availability of admit card for on website 2nd week of March 2018 onwards Last date to apply online January 1, 2018 Date for paper-based exam April 8, 2018 Date for computer-based exam April 15 and April 16, 2018 Display of Answer key and image of response (OMR) sheet April 24 to April 27, 2018 Declaration of main paper 1 score / All India Rank (AIR) and top 220000 candidates eligible for appearing in advanced April 30, 2018 Declaration of AIR main paper 2 May 31, 2018 Availability of score/rank cards on website After declaration of AIR of main 2018

Subjects Type of questions Mode of exam Paper 1 (B.E./ B. Tech.) Physics, chemistry and mathematics Objective type with equal weightage to physics, chemistry and mathematics Pen and paper-based or computer-based Paper 2 (B.Arch./ B.Planning) Mathematics – part I Objective type Only pen and paper-based Aptitude test – part II Objective type Drawing test – part III Questions to test drawing aptitude









CBSE has made Aadhar mandatory for application to main 2018. According to the notification, the use of Aadhaar will result in accuracy of the candidates’ details and will also help in ascertaining identities of the candidates at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle free manner.Candidates not yet enrolled for Aadhaar are required to apply for Aadhaar enrollment. The candidates who have enrolled for Aadhaar and have not received Aadhaar have to enter 28 digit Aadhaar enrollment ID printed on the Aadhaar enrollment slip at the time of filling online application form for main 2018.Candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class XII examination from the states of J&K, Assam and Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Government identity number provided they select the city of examination in these states only.Only those candidates whose date of birth falls on or after October 01, 1993 are eligible. However, in the case of scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates, upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years. It is important to note that date of birth as recorded in the secondary board/university certificate will only be considered.Interested candidate must have appeared and qualified in class 12th examination Exam or any equivalent qualifying examination in 2016 or 2017, or should appear in class 12th examination in 2018. Candidates who appeared in the qualifying examination (QE) in 2015, but did not pass in 2015, instead passed in 2016 are also not eligible to appear in main 2018. Also, candidates must have taken at least five subjects in QE in order to be eligible. The number of attempts for main is limited to 3.Candidates are also advised to note and verify for themselves the eligibility for appearing in advanced 2018 as well as eligibility for admission to various institutes. Being eligible to write main and by obtaining an All India Rank (AIR) in main, a candidate does not automatically become eligible for admission.Students interested in appearing for main 2018 have to apply online at www. There is no printed application form for main. Please ensure your eligibility as per the criteria laid down for (Main), (Advanced) and participating State Institutions (as applicable).According to the notification, the main secretariat/ is only an examination conducting body. After declaration of result the data is handed over to seat allocation board or the concerned state government/institute for seat allocation process and admission procedure.The main secretariat does not collect the information regarding total number of seats available in the institutions and reservation criteria followed by the institutions. The entire application process will take place online.The exam fee ranges from Rs 1,000 for general category boys to 250 for the reserved category. For those appearing for both paper 1 and paper 2, the fee ranges from Rs 1,800 to Rs 650.The fee may be paid either by credit/debit card or through e-challan generated during the online filling of the application form. In case of e-challan, the payment should be made in the Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank in cash. Please note that fee submitted by any other mode like money order, demand draft, IPO etc. will be rejected. Application fee once paid will not be refunded (full or partial) under any circumstances. In case the is paid through credit/debit card, the candidates will need to pay an additional processing.Candidates are required to check the status of fee payment at website and take the printout of acknowledgement page.main 2018 shall have two papers, paper 1 and paper 2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). Paper 1 is for candidates appearing for admission to BE and B Tech courses. It will contain objective type questions (both online and offline) in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Paper 2 is conducted for students who wish to pursue BArch or BPlan. This paper will solely be conducted in the pen and paper mode and will include objective type questions in mathematics, an aptitude test and a drawing test.Candidates may take paper 1, or paper 2, or both as per the courses they are seeking admission to. Subject combinations for each paper, type of questions in each paper and mode of examination available is:The papers will be conducted in English and Hindi mediums, except in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli where the paper will also be conducted in Gujarati.