Jharkhand Board declares Class 12 arts results, check your result

After announcing the 2017 Intermediate results of on May 30 (Tuesday), the (JAC) of Ranchi declared the Class 12 results of Arts exams on June 20 (Tuesday). The exams were held from February 18 to March 9. can check their results on the official site. A total of 3, 26,107 from across the state appeared for the exam at 444 Centres in the state. The total number included 1, 87,610 The passing percentage of Class 12 Science is 52.35 compared to 58 of the previous year and that of Class 12 Commerce is 60.09 compared to 62 of the previous year.



Excellence by Tribal Students



This year in Arts, the from the tribal regions showed excellence in their performance and did better than the from other categories such as General or Open. Of all castes, the Schedule Tribe which is a majority residents attained 74.16 as highest passing percentage whereas 70.33 in the General category, 72.15 in Other Backward Class and 67.50 in Scheduled Caste category. Various schemes and other developmental programs by the Central and State governments empower people living in the remote areas of the state. The State’s population of 33 million includes 26.2% Tribal residents. “It will be a confidence-booster for tribal students, and I am sure they will perform even better in the days to come,” said Arvind Singh, the chairperson of the



City Affected By Extremism Outperform Others



If we study the city or town wise performance of all the students, from Khunti district surpassed those from the capital Ranchi and other bigger cities such as Bokaro, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur. Khunti district just 50 km away from Ranchi has always been backward, affected by the Left geo-political extremism. The total passing score in the district was 89.78 outperforming that of other 24 districts in the state. “It is a matter of pride for the and the officials in Khunti that the district has performed best in the state. This proves that if you are hard-working and focused, your geographical location doesn’t make any difference,” said Singh.



Do Better Than Boys



In terms of clearing the exams, the did better than those in Class 12 (Science and Commerce) and Class 10 this year. More than 1, 85,550 appeared for the Arts exams with 1, 33,507 (71.95%) clearing it. The total passing percentage this year went down by a marginal 2.24 points compared to 74.19% in 2016. Gender wise, girls’ performance went beyond that of the Passing percentage of stood at 74.02 whereas that of at 69.19. However, it is to be noted that the number of who took the exam was 10, 5, 9191 more than that of which was 79, 632.



How to check your results:



· Go to the official site of Jharkhand Board: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

· Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Arts Results'.

· Provide your roll number and other details and hit the Submit tab

· Your results will now appear

· Download and print it out for future use.

You can also check your results here examresults.net.



About Jharkhand Academic Council



The (JAC) was established on November 15, 2000 with an aim to provide for and conduct academic exams at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit and Madrasa Also the Council determines various courses of studies for such examinations and recommends the recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government.

