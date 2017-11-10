Karnataka CET time table 2018 announced

The ( KEA ) has released the time table for the state Common Entrance Test ( CET ) 2018. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website kea.kar.nic.in . The examination will be held on April 18, 19 and 20, 2018.



Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester, for the academic year 2018-2019, engineering, technology, farm science including Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Sericulture, B.Sc Horliculture, B.Sc lrorestry, B.Sc. Agri Bio Tech, B.H.Sc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B,F.Sc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science &Tech), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B.Pharm, Pharm-D, and Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses.



Karnataka CET time table 2018

The examination will be held on April 18, 19 and 20 2018 at various test centers across the state. Each of the subjects will carry 60 marks and the language test will carry 50 marks.



CET 2018 timetable



Date Day Timings Subject Marks April 18, 2018 Wednesday 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM Biology 60



10:30 AM to 11:50 AM Mathematics 60 April 19, 2017 Thursday 10.30 to 11.50 am Physics 60



2:30 PM to 3:50 PM Chemistry 60

Date Day Timings Subject Marks April 20, 2017 Friday 11:30 AM to 12:30 AM Both for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates 50

Visit the official website kar.nic.in Click on CET 2018 under the Flash section on the left side of the homepage or click on CET-2018 - Time Table on the scrolling across the center Click on the respective language (English or Kannada) pdf Download the pdf and take a print out for further reference

Candidates can download the 2018 from the website. Here is a step-by-step instruction on how to:The question papers of the CET will be mostly based on the first and second pre-university course (PUC) syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University of Karnataka state.For medical and dental candidates, it is essential that they also clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.The dates of the CET 2018 are a fortnight earlier than last year owing to the Assembly elections which are scheduled for next year in April-May. Last year, the 2017 was held from May 2 to May 3, 2017 at 54 centres across the state. Reportedly, more than 6 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that began with the first language paper at all centres across the state. Also, to curb malpractice and cheating in the examination, the council had installed CCTV cameras in and around 1,106 examination centres.