Karnataka PUC exam 2018 result declared; here's how you can check score

The Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the results of the Pre-University II-year examination (PUC) at 11 am on these websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in andkarresults.nic.in. This year, around 700,000 candidates had taken the Karnataka Pre University II year Certification (PUC) examination held between March 1 and 17.

According to a TOI report, around 59.56 per cent students from across 4,725 colleges have passed the Karnataka PUC class 12 examination which was conducted a bit earlier on account of the upcoming assembly elections on May 12. Dakshin Kannada district has topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC class 12 result 2018 followed by Udipi.

The girls of the poll-bound southern state have secured 67.11 per cent pass percentage while boys obtained 52.30 per cent. As the result has been announced, the state board is slated to release the supplementary exam dates, likely to be conducted in the month of May.

In case the official website suffers a slowdown due to heavy traffic, candidates can check their result through examresults.net/Karnataka or other third party websites -- com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Admissions to the degree and other professional courses in Karnataka will begin soon, reported the NDTV.

The candidates should follow these below-mentioned steps to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II 2018 result:





Step 1: Visit the official website - kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “PUC results” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Karnataka PUC II result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of Karnataka PUC Pre-University Certification Examination II results 2018.

The aspiring students can also get check their Karnataka PUC class 12 result 2018 on mobile via SMS. Type KAR12<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263.

About Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB)

The Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) came into existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. The board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary in Karnataka state. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.