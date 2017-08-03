KEA-2017: DCET Results announced at kea.kar.nic.in

The (KEA) has declared the result of (DCET) on its official website The DCET was conducted by the KEA on July 2 (Sunday) wherein more than 25,000 aspirants appeared. (KEA) had published the provisional answer keys on July 13 (Thursday). There was a considerable delay in the announcement of DCET 2017 result. In 2016, the KEA had conducted the exam on 3rd July with the results announced on July 12. This year the delay in publication of provisional answer keys further pushed back the results. KEA had released the provisional answer keys on July 13 and the last date for submitting the objections was July 17.

Now the students can check the final answer key as well as the as they have released the same on their official sites. The KEA organizes the DCET annually for admission to the second year and third semester of Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and first year Architecture courses (under the lateral scheme). In Addition, the KEA will also announce the merit list/ rank list for admission to these courses by Day and Evening Engineering Colleges. Students can check the official notifications on the official site kea.kar.nic.in.



How to check your results:



Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official site, kea.kar.nic.in

Search for ‘DCET 2017’ on the right side. Click on the same.

On the new page, select the relevant result link

Provide your DCET number and enter.

The result will be shown

The DCET rank list (for Engineering) will also be prepared by taking the marks obtained by candidates in DCET and the marks of the final year (5th & 6th semester) of exam in equal parts. For Architecture course, the merit list will be prepared considering the marks scored by the candidates in qualifying exam in all subjects and valid NATA score taken in equal parts. And for Day Engineering College courses and Evening Engineering College courses (Bangalore and Mysore), the students will be given ranks for admission to B.E. / B.Arch courses separately. The seat matrix and fees for all disciplines will be announced on August 8 after 2 pm. The applicants can apply for option entry from August 12 to 16 from 9 am onwards. The mock allotment result will be announced on August 16.The Government of Karnataka established the Common Entrance Test Cell in the year 1994 for conducting Entrance Test, determining the eligibility of candidates in full time professional courses such as Medical, Dental, Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Engineering / Architecture courses, Farm science i.e, B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Sericulture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc(Forestry), B.Sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science &Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D.To expand the activities of the CET Cell, the Government in 2006 converted the Common Entrance Test Cell into an autonomous body registered under Societies Registration Act 1960 called "Karnataka Examinations Authority" (KEA).