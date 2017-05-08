Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment exam results out

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recently announced the results for the written examination conducted on January 7 and 8, 2017. The list of candidates selected for the interview
round have been announced on the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in and will also be out on Central Board of Secondary Education
(CBSE) website www.mecbsekvs.in.
In September 2016, KVS issued a notification announcing recruitment
drive for central government schools to appoint 6025 teaching staff. CBSE had conducted the written exam
for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs) on January 7 and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and PRT (Music) on January 8, 2017. Candidates can download the results from the official website. The reporting time is mentioned beside the names of the candidates selected.
How to download the results
Candidates will also be intimated about the same through e-mail / SMS. However, candidates are advised to download the letter of interview
and other relevant documents including bio-data, undertaking form for preference of posting zone wise, NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate and OBC certificate (If needed) from KVS website under Employment Notice/Interview
Notice tab.
Steps-by-step guide on how to download the result:
-
Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in
-
Click on the link List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs in KVS, or List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs in KVS, or List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PRT in KVS from the left hand side scroll on the home page
-
Scroll down the list to check for your roll number and the reporting time for the interview
-
Download the selected list and keep a print out for further reference.
Post-wise and category wise break up of vacancies:
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Principal (Group-A)
|
90
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B)
|
690
|
|
English
|
69
|
|
Hindi
|
62
|
|
Physics
|
68
|
|
Chemistry
|
61
|
|
Economics
|
48
|
|
Commerce
|
96
|
|
Maths
|
73
|
|
Biology
|
66
|
|
History
|
38
|
|
Geography
|
31
|
|
Computer Science
|
78
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B)
|
926
|
|
English
|
90
|
|
Hindi
|
116
|
|
Social Studies
|
160
|
|
Science
|
120
|
|
Sanskrit
|
53
|
|
Maths
|
126
|
|
P&HE
|
67
|
|
AE
|
120
|
|
WE
|
74
|
Primary Teacher And Primary Teacher (Music) (Group B)
|
4499
|
|
Primary Teacher
|
4348
|
|
Primary Teacher (Music)
|
151
About Kendriya Vidyalayas
Keen to provide uninterrupted education
to the wards of transferable Central Government employees, on the recommendations of the second Central Pay Commission, in November 1962, the Government of India (GoI) approved the scheme of Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools). Consequently, Central School Organization was started as a unit of the Ministry of Education
(now Ministry of Human Resource Development) of the GoI.
Initially, 20 regimental schools functioning at places with large concentration of defence personnel were taken over as Central Schools during the academic year 1963-64.
The KVS was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act. (XXI of 1860) on December 15, 1965. The primary aim is to provide, establish, endow, maintain, control and manage the central schools located all over India and abroad. The GoI wholly finances KVS. It runs approximately 1141 Kendriya Vidyalayas including three abroad, five zonal institutes of education
and training, and 25 regional offices spread across the country.