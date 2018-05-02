Kerala Board may release SSLC 2018 result today; here's how to download

The Kerala State Board is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 on keralaresults.nic.in either on May 2 or May 3, according to media reports. There has been no official announcement on this yet.

According to reports, the board is expected to meet at 5 pm today (May 2) and might announce the date of the declaration of results after this meet.

Over 440,000 students appeared for the exam, conducted between March 7 and March 28, 2018.

Apart from the primary website keralaresults.nic.in, the results will be released on websites such as keralapareekshabhavan.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in, examresults.net/kerala. The board has also rolled out an Android app named 'Saphalam' for the purpose. The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam results 2018, once it's declared:

Step 1: Log on to any of the official website ( keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in, examresults.net/kerala)

Step 2: Select 'Results'

Step 3: Enter asked details (Registration Number and Date of Birth)

Step 4: Click on 'Get results'

Step 5: Save the result

The exams -- SSLC (regular), SSLC (private students) and THSLC (Private) -- are conducted by the Kerala State Board. Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary

The Board was established in 1990 by the Kerala government to oversee the organisation of SSLC and the HSC Board exams every year.