Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2017: Dates, how to register

-
ALSO READIGNOU OPENMAT Test XLIII - MBA and Management Entrance Exam 2018 UPSC 2017-18: Online Application For Combined Defence Service Begins Online applications for teacher eligibility test (Himachal Pradesh) begins CAT 2017: Official Dates, Registration and Admission UPSC-2017: IFS Main Exam And Application Details
MAT or Management Aptitude Test will be held on 3rd September 2017 (offline) and 9th September 2017 (online). The last date to submit application form is 23rd August 2017 (offline) and 25th August 2017 (online). Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is an aptitude test conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA) in around 40 AIMA centres in India and abroad. The test scores are used by around 600 business schools across India for admission to their MBA/PGDM management courses. Candidates can procure, fill and submit application form for MAT at AIMA study centres and head office. Alternatively candidates can also fill the application form online by visiting the official website of AIMA - www.aima.in. The application fee for MAT is Rs. 1652/- which can be paid online through Credit or Debit card. Alternatively candidates can also pay through a demand draft (DD) in favour of ‘All India Management Association’ payable at Delhi. Candidates may also make the payment in cash at designated AIMA study centres and head office Delhi. MAT has been recognised as a national level entrance test by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) Govt. of India in 2003.
MAT - Important Dates:
|Exam Procedure start (Application forms available)
|03rd July 2017
|Last date to submit application form (offline)
|23rd August 2017
|Last date to submit application form (online)
|25th August 2017
|MAT exam 2017 (offline)
|03rd September 2017
|MAT exam 2017 (online)
|09th September 2017
|MAT exam 2017 Results
|Last week of September
About MAT
Candidates have an option to choose between Online (Computer-based) or Offline (Paper-based) methods to appear for MAT. The examination is conducted both in English and Hindi and candidates can choose the language as per their preference. MAT is held four times a year in February, May, September and December. Once a candidate appears for the exam, the MAT score remain valid for a year. Eligibility criteria for appearing for MAT are that the candidate should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent. Final year student who have appeared for their exams may also apply. There is no age limit for candidates. Minimum percentage requirement in graduation may vary as per various universities and B-schools but is generally 50%. The MAT examination has 200 questions which are divided in to five sections namely Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment. Thus each section has 40 questions. The time duration for the examination is 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). There is a negative marking of 1/4 marks (.25 marks) for each wrong answer.
|MAT Exam Section
|No. of Questions
|Allocated Time
|Data Analysis and Sufficiency
|40
|35
|Language Comprehension
|40
|30
|Intelligence and Critical Reasoning
|40
|30
|Mathematical Skills
|40
|40
|Indian and Global Environment
|40
|15
|Total
|200
|150
Different participating universities and B-schools have different MAT cut-off marks as criteria for inviting the candidates for further admission procedure. Further successful candidates are called for Group Discussion, Personal Interview and or Written Ability Test (WAT) rounds for admission depending upon the desired university or B-schools by the candidate.
Step by step Online Registration Process for MAT:
- Candidates will require valid email ID, mobile number, scanned coloured recent passport size photograph (50 kb), scanned candidate’s signature (50 kb), personal and educational details
- Visit official website of AIMA - www.aima.in and create a student’s login ID
- Obtain registration form online and register for the same by providing all required details
- Upload scanned image and signature
- Pay the application fee either online or through other methods
- The candidates will be provided a unique registration number on successful registration
- Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from AIMA website on or after 26th August 2017