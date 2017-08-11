Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2017: Dates, how to register

or will be held on 3rd September 2017 (offline) and 9th September 2017 (online). The last date to submit form is 23rd August 2017 (offline) and 25th August 2017 (online). (MAT) is an aptitude test conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA) in around 40 AIMA centres in India and abroad. The test scores are used by around 600 business schools across India for admission to their MBA/PGDM management courses. Candidates can procure, fill and submit form for at AIMA study centres and head office. Alternatively candidates can also fill the form online by visiting the official website of AIMA - www.aima.in. The fee for is Rs. 1652/- which can be paid online through Credit or Debit card. Alternatively candidates can also pay through a demand draft (DD) in favour of ‘All India Management Association’ payable at Delhi. Candidates may also make the payment in cash at designated AIMA study centres and head office Delhi. has been recognised as a national level entrance test by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) Govt. of India in 2003.



- Important Dates:



Exam Procedure start ( forms available) 03rd July 2017 Last date to submit form (offline) 23rd August 2017 Last date to submit form (online) 25th August 2017 exam 2017 (offline) 03rd September 2017 exam 2017 (online) 09th September 2017 exam 2017 Results Last week of September

Exam Section No. of Questions Allocated Time Data Analysis and Sufficiency 40 35 Language Comprehension 40 30 Intelligence and Critical Reasoning 40 30 Mathematical Skills 40 40 Indian and Global Environment 40 15 Total 200 150

Candidates will require valid email ID, mobile number, scanned coloured recent passport size photograph (50 kb), scanned candidate’s signature (50 kb), personal and educational details Visit official website of AIMA - www.aima.in and create a student’s login ID Obtain registration form online and register for the same by providing all required details Upload scanned image and signature Pay the fee either online or through other methods The candidates will be provided a unique registration number on successful registration Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from AIMA website on or after 26th August 2017

Candidates have an option to choose between Online (Computer-based) or Offline (Paper-based) methods to appear for The examination is conducted both in English and Hindi and candidates can choose the language as per their preference. is held four times a year in February, May, September and December. Once a candidate appears for the exam, the score remain valid for a year. Eligibility criteria for appearing for are that the candidate should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent. Final year student who have appeared for their exams may also apply. There is no age limit for candidates. Minimum percentage requirement in graduation may vary as per various universities and B-schools but is generally 50%. The examination has 200 questions which are divided in to five sections namely Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment. Thus each section has 40 questions. The time duration for the examination is 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). There is a negative marking of 1/4 marks (.25 marks) for each wrong answer.Different participating universities and B-schools have different cut-off marks as criteria for inviting the candidates for further admission procedure. Further successful candidates are called for Group Discussion, Personal Interview and or Written Ability Test (WAT) rounds for admission depending upon the desired university or B-schools by the candidate.