MH-DTE (B.E./B.Tech) 2017-18: Last Day For Reporting To ARCs Is July 29

The Directorate of Technical (DTE) Maharashtra had notified the number of vacant Seats for CAP Round-III in B.E. / B.Tech colleges on July 16, 2017 (Sunday). The DTE then announced on July 21 (Friday) the allotment of CAP III featuring the colleges allotted to the students as per their rank in the MH CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) merit list. Students can check it out on the official site. The students who received the seat allotment from their respective college have to report to the Admission Reporting Centres (ARCs) between July 25 and July 29.



The MH CET 2017 was conducted on May 11 for the candidates to secure admission to degree courses such pharmacy and technology for 2017-2018. About 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam in order to grab 1.3 lakh seats in engineering college and 36 thousand seats for pharmacy courses. The Directorate announced the final merit list for CET 2017 on June 22. In 2016, 53 students secured marks between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test and 306 students secured marks between 181 and 190 and 713 students between 171 and 180. The number of students to score lesser than 10 marks was only 22.



Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III 16/07/2017 Changing the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website 16/07/2017 to 19/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III 21/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM Reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round III 25/07/2017 to 29/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and remaining fees, if any, as per Final Allotment. 04/08/2017 to 06/08/2017 Up to 5.00PM

(Source: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra) Under the Government of Maharashtra, the Directorate of Technical Maharashtra takes entrance exams and counselling for admission to various under graduate and post graduate courses in colleges and universities of Maharashtra. The state has more than 2000 colleges that offer admission to the students through the window of exams. Exams such as MH-CET, state entrance test for admission in technical institute degree courses and diploma in architecture and hotel management.