MH-DTE MBA/MMS 2017-18: Allotment List (CAP III) Announced

(DTE) Maharashtra has announced the provisional allotment status of CAP round III for admission to various MBA institutes in the state. Students can check it out on the official site. MH-CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test – Maharashtra CET) is a state level entrance exam that is conducted by the DTE-MH for admission in the post graduate degree in MBA/MMS/PGDBM/PGDM programmes. These courses are offered by the government university, managed university, departments and unaided institution in the Maharashtra state. CET Maharashtra is the common entrance test for all these courses.



How to check Maharashtra Provisional Allotment List (CAP III):



Visit the official DTE, Maharashtra website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Search for “Check Provisional Allotment Status of CAP Round-III “under Post Graduate Programme and click on the same.

Provide your Application ID and Date Of Birth.

Hit the Submit button and your allotment status would be displayed.

Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III 10/07/2017 Changing the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website 11/07/2017 to 14/07/2017 Up to 5.00 pm Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III 17/07/2017 Up to 5.00 pm Reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of CAP Round III if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round III 18/07/2017 to 20/07/2017 Up to 5.00 pm Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and remaining fees, if any, as per Final Allotment. 19/07/2017 to 25/07/2017 Up to 5.00 pm Display of Vacant Seats for additional round 27/07/2017 For Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Candidature Candidates

Counselling Round at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies & Research & Entrepreneurship (SIMSREE), B-Road, Church gate, Mumbai 400020 18/07/2017 For Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Candidature Candidates

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and remaining fees, if any, as per Final Allotment. 19/07/2017 to 25/07/2017 Up to 5.00 pm

The vacant seats for CAP round III were announced on July 10 (Monday). Candidates had the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website will 5 pm from July 11 to July 14. On July 17 (Monday), the announced the provisional allotment list of CAP Round III. Now the students must report to the institute allotted to them in the 3round between July 18 (Tuesday) and July 20 (Thursday). Check out the schedule below.(Source: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra Under the Government of Maharashtra, the Directorate of Technical Maharashtra takes entrance exams and counselling for admission to various under graduate and post graduate courses in colleges and universities of Maharashtra. The state has more than 2000 colleges that offer admission to the students through the window of MH exams. Exams such as MH-CET, state entrance test for admission in technical institute degree courses and diploma in architecture and hotel management.