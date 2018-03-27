MP-PEB 2017-18: Vyapam Patwari Recruitment Results Out. Steps to Check

The Patwari recruitment exam was conducted by the (MPPEB) in December 2018 from 9th to 31st at the select examination centres in Jabalpur, Bhopalm Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Guna, Khandwa, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.



The exam was conducted for 9235 vacancies. Now the Board has announced its results on its official site mp.gov.in. It is to be noted that the had taken re-examination on January 10, 2018 (Wednesday).



How to check your results: Go to the official site of here. On the Home Page, search for “Result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017” and click on the same. On the new page, provide your details such as Nine Digit Roll Number and DOB. After hitting the Submit, you will see your results. Download the same for future use.



(Note: Due to heavy traffic, the site may be taking longer to open. We ask you to have patience of check after sometime when the traffic diminishes)



About MPPEB:



The (PEB) is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted.



In the year 1982, both these Boards were amalgamated and named as (P.E.B.) by Government Order No. 1325-1717-42-82 dated 17.04.1982. The Board was assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission of various colleges in the state. The Government enacted Act 2007 in order to reorganize the activities of the board and provide new directions on policy and organizational matter. (Source: PEB)

