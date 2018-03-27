JUST IN
UPSC Invites Applications For Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing)
MP-PEB 2017-18: Vyapam Patwari Recruitment Results Out. Steps to Check

The exam was conducted for 9235 vacancies. Now the Board has announced its results on its official site peb.mp.gov.in. It is to be noted that the MPPEB had taken re-examination on January 10, 2018.

Sagar Mavani 

The Patwari recruitment exam was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) in December 2018 from 9th to 31st at the select examination centres in Jabalpur, Bhopalm Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Guna, Khandwa, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.

How to check your results: Go to the official site of MPPEB here. On the Home Page, search for “Result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017” and click on the same. On the new page, provide your details such as Nine Digit Roll Number and DOB. After hitting the Submit, you will see your results. Download the same for future use.

(Note: Due to heavy traffic, the site may be taking longer to open. We ask you to have patience of check after sometime when the traffic diminishes)

About MPPEB:

The Professional Examination Board (PEB) is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted.

In the year 1982, both these Boards were amalgamated and named as Professional Examination Board (P.E.B.) by Government Order No. 1325-1717-42-82 dated 17.04.1982. The Board was assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission of various colleges in the state.  The Government enacted Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Act 2007 in order to reorganize the activities of the board and provide new directions on policy and organizational matter. (Source: PEB)
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 12:04 IST

