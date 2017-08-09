MPBSE declares Class 10 Supplementary Exam Results. Check your marks

(MPBSE) finally announced the results of Class 10 or secondary school supplementary examination (July 2017) on the official website of the Board. The Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted on July this year. The board also announced the results of Class 12 supplementary and Vocational Exam Chance- II results 2017 at nic.in on August 5 (Saturday). The Board had formerly announced the Class 12 regular results on May 12 (Friday) along with that of Class 10. Official word from had confirmed that the results of both class 10 and class 12 exams would be released before August 20. In this regular result, girls surpassed boys in terms of passing percentage in both standard 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the



How to check your results: Visit the official website of Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), nic.in. Search for the results link from the homepage. Click on the Class 10 supplementary results link. You will be required to enter your examination roll number and click ‘submit’. (You can click here for direct link to the result page)



The MP Board of Secondary had published the Class 10th HSC exams results 2017 on May 12 and had conducted the HSC Class 10 Supplementary Examination from July 5 to July 13 2017 for the students who could not clear the Main examinations in their first attempt. The will also issue Mark Sheets for Supplementary exams to all candidates soon. Those who clear the Supplementary Exam can move on for admission. The Board is a Madhya Pradesh educational body in charge of the State's higher system. It decides the syllabus for students from Standard IX to Standard XII, for the schools affiliated with it. A student along with mandatory English and Hindi can opt for Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Bengali, French, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Persian, Punjabi, Russian, Sindhi, Tamil, and Telugu. The conducts three board examinations; Middle School Exam for Standard VIII, High School Certificate (HSC) Examination for Standard X and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam for Standard XII



About MPBSE:

Established in the year 1965, the Board derives its powers from the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Act, 1965. It aims to promote and develop Secondary in Madhya Pradesh. It enjoys full powers to control, supervise and direct school in the state. Its principal function is to prepare academic programs and conduct examinations, especially for state level High School Certificate (HSC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC or Class 12).

