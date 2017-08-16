MUHS PG CET 2017 results declared

(MUHS) has announced the results of the post graduate common entrance test (PG CET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check their result from the official website



The entrance test was conducted in the month of July 2017 for candidates seeking admissions in post graduate courses including Master of Business Administration Health Care Administration (MBA HCA), Master of Science (MSc) in pharmaceutical medicine and Master of Public Health (MPH) in Nutrition courses at the university.



The University has published the result in a .pdf format. Candidates have to download the result file and check the result with their roll number or name. The university has also displayed the marks obtained by the candidates in the test.



Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:



Log on to the official website for muhs.ac.in Click on the notification Result of CET Examination for admission to the Post Graduate Courses viz MBA(HCA), MSc(Pharmaceutical Medicine), MPH(Nutrition) for A.Y. 2017-18 under the What’s New column Result can be searched based on either name or seat number or application number Enter name (as it appears on your application form/ hall ticket)/Seat number/application number Click on List of All Qualified Candidates / Seat Number of All Qualified Candidates Check the .pdf file by scroll down the list to locate name/roll number Save and download the result Take a printout for further reference

Immediately after downloading the result, candidates should check their roll number and name. Errors, if any, can be brought to the notice of the University. Candidates will get official documents and certificates in support of the exam result from the University.While the state agency shall not be responsible for any printing error, the results are subject to the fulfilment of eligibility requirements and verification of eligibility documents.Candidates who have qualified should inform their change of address, if any, to:SET Unit,Savitribai Phule Pune UniversityPune - 411 007Headquartered in Nashik District, Maharashtra, India, the (MUHS) was established on June 3, 1998, by the state Government of Maharashtra through an ordinance. The State Legislature passed Act 1999 (Act No X) and received the assent of the Governor, in the Maharashtra Government Gazette on January 21, 1999. The university was declared open by the Governor of Maharashtra on June 10, 1998.All colleges and institutions imparting in health science in the state of Maharashtra have been affiliated to MUHS under Section 6(3) of the Act. There are around 34 Medical Colleges, 27 Ayurved Colleges and around 17 Dental colleges that come under the purview of MUHS.The University offers dental and nursing degrees besides five and a half years Undergraduate programmes in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS). It also offers various post graduate diplomas and programmes like Doctor of Medicine (MD) in various fields, Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Science (MSc).