NEET 2017 Allotment Round I: Last day to report to colleges is 22 July

The under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare published the First round of seat allotment on July 15, 2017 (Saturday). The seat allotment is followed by the reporting to the allotted medical and dental college. The students who got the seats are required to report to their respective college as the last day of reporting 22 July (Saturday) till 5 pm.



The had locked the choice filling (All India Quota) by July 12 (Wednesday) 11.59 pm. Earlier, the option to choose the college was allowed till 5 pm by July 12 which was extended till midnight on the same day. (All Indian Quota) for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 was declared on the official site of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the scanner of the Supreme Court had announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) on June 23 2017 on their official site cbseneet.nic.in.



Schedule For (Allotment Process)

After the results are announced, the students will now appear for All India Quote counselling. The seat allotment will be undertaken on July 13 and 14. Candidates will have to report to colleges from July 16 to July 22 till 5 pm. The 2ns round of the counselling process will start with choice locking from August 1 and will be concluded by August 16 post which the vacant seats will be transferred to state quota.





Event Duration Day Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round 16th July to 22nd July , 2017 (up to 05:00 PM of 22 July, 2017) 7 Days Exercising of Choices and Locking(Round 2) & New Registration 1st August 2017 to 4th August 2017 (Registration will be open up to 05:00 PM of 4th AUGUST 2017 only) 4 Days Process of Seat Allotment – Round 2 5th -7th August, 2017 3 Days Round 2 Result Publish 8th August, 2017 1 Day Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2 9th to 16th August, 2017 (up to 05:00 PM of 17TH August, 2017 8 Days Transfer of vacant seats to State Quota 16th August, 2017 (After 05:00 PM)

(Time 05:00 PM mentioned above is by computer server time) Commencement of MBBS/BDS first year session – from 4August, 2017. (Source: MCC The counselling is organized by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other state. For instance, a student from Delhi wants to purse MBBS from a college in Mumbai, he or she will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of the college. This year 6, 11,539 (2, 66,221 males and 3, 45,313 females) candidates became eligible for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE).The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is an entrance exam for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in India. Announced by the Government of Indian, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the exam was soon invalidated by the Supreme Court of India on the petitions against it. The NEET 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.