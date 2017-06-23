NEET 2017 Results Declared. Check your score.

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) under the scanner of the Supreme Court announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) today on June 23 2017 on their official site cbseneet.nic.in. The is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course such as MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery or postgraduate course i.e. Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Surgery in government or private medical colleges in India. This year the was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. Soon, the examination fell for a number of controversies forcing many to file individual petitions in Madras and Gujarat High courts. On receiving a considerable amount of petitions, the Madras Court applied a stay order on the announcement of 2017 results. However, the country’s top governing legal body Supreme Court disbanded the stay order and asked the Board to make the results public before June 26. The Board then promptly released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys on June 15, before the notified date of June 16. The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) under the scanner of the Supreme Court announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) today on June 23 2017 on their official site cbseneet.nic.in. The is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course such as MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery or postgraduate course i.e. Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Surgery in government or private medical colleges in India. This year the was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. Soon, the examination fell for a number of controversies forcing many to file individual petitions in Madras and Gujarat High courts. On receiving a considerable amount of petitions, the Madras Court applied a stay order on the announcement of 2017 results. However, the country’s top governing legal body Supreme Court disbanded the stay order and asked the Board to make the results public before June 26. The Board then promptly released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys on June 15, before the notified date of June 16.

How to check your results:

Visit the official page cbseneet.nic.in. (Or click here for direct link)

Provide your details, Roll Number and Date of Birth

Hit the Submit button

Your will appear. Print it out for future use

Lists of Counselling



The Board will be sharing the lists of All India Rank for 2017 and State Wise Rank for the same. After the results are announced, the students will now appear for All India Quote counselling. The counselling will be organized by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

State Wise Counselling

We are expecting the MCC to release the schedule of counselling on time after the declaration. As far as counselling at state level is concerned, the states would be releasing it soon. Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other state. For instance, a student from Delhi wants to purse MBBS from a college in Mumbai, he will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of the college. For now the counselling for All India Quote would be conducted in July and state wise counselling in August this year. For updates on counselling, visit the official site of MCC here

About NEET:

The (NEET-UG) is an entrance exam for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in India. Announced by the Government of Indian, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the exam was soon invalidated by the Supreme Court of India on the petitions against it. The 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.