NEET 2018 exam: Biology paper tougher, lengthier than Physics, say students

More than 1.3 million (13 lakh) students across the country on Sunday appeared for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 that began at 10 am and ended at 1 pm. The 2018 exam consisted of one paper — containing 180 objective-type questions of Science subjects —Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Through exam, students will be competing to fill up 66,000 medical and dental seats. examination will be conducted in 11 languages across the country.





According to media reports, students considered the Physics paper to be tougher than Biology. Some said that the numerical questions in Physics consumed a lot of time.

Maharashtra saw the highest number of candidates for 2018 as over 183,000 students registered for the exam.

Over 120,000 students from Kerala appeared for 2018 NEET exam, being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) for medical and dental courses. About 120,792 candidates will appear for the test from the state in 226 centres spread across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The CBSE has issued strict guidelines and dos and don'ts for those appearing for the test.

Candidates were asked not to carry stationery items like bits of paper, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch, pen scale, writing pad, eraser, mobile phone, blue tooth inside the examination hall.

A strict dress code, banning wallets, goggles, handbags, belt, cap and ornaments, pendants, badge and brooch, shoes and heels had also been imposed.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 24,000 students appeared for the test in 34 centres, an official press release said.

The government had put in place all steps to ensure that candidates are able to appear for the test without any hassles, it said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also directed all District Collectors and district police chiefs to arrange help desks at major railway and bus stations in the state to provide necessary help to candidates appearing for the NEET.

Revenue and police authorities have also been directed to ensure hindrance free travel and other facilities.

Last year, the test had kicked up a controversy with a candidate from Kannur alleging that she was forced to remove her inner wear, while some others had to shorten sleeves and cut the pockets of their jeans.

Students travelling outside for NEET exams to get financial assistance: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said that the government will provide financial assistance to the students travelling to neighbouring states to appear for exam.

The minister said that financial assistance to 5000 students who are travelling to neighbouring states would be given. Students could get the train fare and Rs 1,000 assistance from the district Chief Officer through their school either before or after their journey to write NEET

Acting on this issue, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that every possible help would be provided to Tamil nadu students coming over to the state.

"Kerala govt has directed all the district collectors and district police chiefs to arrange help desks at all major railway stations and bus stations in the State to provide necessary help for NEET candidates". Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan on tweeted on Friday.

Exam centre of Tamil Nadu students: The CBSE had issued admit cards to Tamil Nadu students allocating then examination centres in states like Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Challenging the CBSE decision, a PIL was filed in the Madras High Court, which directed the board to set up additional exam centres in the state to accommodate all the students from the state. The high court decision came as a ray of hope for these students, but the board moved the Supreme Court in the last minute, saying the exam centres cannot be changed in such a short notice.

Help desks for NEET students at railway stations, bus stands: The Kerala government on Saturday directed all collectors and district police chiefs to arrange help desks at all major railway and bus stations to provide necessary help to candidates appearing for the May 6 NEET medical entrance test.

This is to help thousands of students appearing for the test in centres in other districts and from outside the state, a government press release said.

Revenue and police authorities should ensure them hindrance free travel and other facilities, the release said.

For those who need accommodation, authorities shall provide it with the support of local people, it said.

About NEET

All medical aspirants must appear in NEET as it is the only medical entrance exam in India apart from AIIMS and JIPMER. The role of CBSE is upto conduct of exam and declaration of result. After that, counselling authorities will conduct counselling. All medical and in India, that have recognition from MCI/DCI must accept NEET scores only for admission, they cannot hold separate exams.

Those who apply can login at cbseneet.nic.in. The candidate login of will be the single login page where registered users can sign in to see their forms, download admit card. It may also serve as the login for admit card can download, however, usually CBSE launches separate link for that.

NEET 2018: Result

Central Board of Secondary will announce Result on June 5, 2018. Result of NEET 2018 shall be announced on basis of performance in exam as per evaluation of answer sheets. Candidates are awarded marks out of 720. Result is hosted on website www.cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates need to log in using roll number which is shown in NEET 2018 admit card, and date of birth.

Re-checking

As the marks are evaluated by OMR reader machine with extreme care, No rechecking is accepted. Your request for revaluation will be rejected.

With agency inputs